After 'life-changing' surgery and six months out, Murray makes winning return

The former world number one partnered Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to a doubles win in London.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:37 PM
41 minutes ago 1,092 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4691665
Murray in action at Queen's on Thursday evening.
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Andy Murray made a victorious return after what he described as “life-changing” hip surgery at a raucous Queen’s on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion partnered Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to a 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory in his first competitive match in six months.

Playing on a packed centre court including his wife Kim, Murray showed little fear in stretching himself despite being off the circuit since January.

His friend Lopez did not show any sign either of being burdened by the allegations made against him of match-fixing in the Spanish media, which he strongly denied on Wednesday.

Murray sealed the first-set tie-break against top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah with an imperious forehand which clipped the net and provoked the Scotsman to raise his hand apologetically.

The 32-year-old Scot was all action at the net, securing the first game on their serve in the second set with a brilliant volley which their opponents just got back, but left Murray to put the ball into an empty court.

Fever-Tree Championship - Day Four - Queen's Club Murray's wife, Kim, was among the crowd on centre court at Queen's. Source: Steven Paston

He was all over the court, his confidence surging to the extent that he put them 3-2 up on serve with a stunning one-handed backhand winner.

Two magnificent aces followed to put them within a game of victory — and not even a warning for a time violation for taking too long over a discussion could dull their joy.

They had little trouble in closing out the match with Lopez serving brilliantly, and at the end the pair hugged each other as fans in the crowd brandished the Union Jack in celebration.

