Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 29 May 2022
Advertisement

Murray continuing his Wimbledon preparations with Rodionov test

The Scot also recently hit out at suggestions SW14 will be like an exhibition due to the lack of ranking points on offer this summer.

By Press Association Sunday 29 May 2022, 10:39 AM
13 minutes ago 72 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5777273
Andy Murray.
Image: PA
Andy Murray.
Andy Murray.
Image: PA

ANDY MURRAY WILL step up his Wimbledon preparations tomorrow when he faces Austria number one Jurij Rodionov in the first round of the Surbiton Trophy.

The three-time grand slam winner is back at the ATP Challenger Tour event for the first time since 2004 after he elected to skip the ongoing French Open.

Murray, who recently hit out at suggestions Wimbledon will be like an exhibition due to the lack of ranking points on offer this summer, will take on an opponent who has won two ATP Challenger titles this year and is ranked number 125 in the world.

It will be the first meeting between the pair and also be the opening match of Murray’s grass-court campaign, with his last competitive encounter at the Madrid Open on clay almost four weeks ago.

The Scot secured an impressive victory in three sets over Denis Shapovalov on 3 May to set up a much-anticipated clash with Novak Djokovic but had to pull out due to illness.

Today is the official start day for the Surbiton Trophy, which was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but only qualifying will take place before the main draw begins tomorrow, with Murray set to be the third match on centre court.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie