Argentine golf champion Cabrera sentenced again for assault

The 53-year-old winner of two of golf’s majors was sentenced last year to two years in prison.

56 minutes ago 2,946 Views 0 Comments
Angel Cabrera.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ARGENTINE GOLF CHAMPION Angel Cabrera was on Monday convicted for the second time of assaulting an ex-partner.

The 53-year-old winner of two of golf’s majors was sentenced last year to two years in prison for assaulting his former partner Cecilia Torres and stealing her mobile phone.

On Monday he was sentenced to another two years and four months — to run concurrently — for assaulting Micaela Escudero.

“Many say prison is bad, but it’s not the case, prison has done me good,” Cabrera said during the trial in the central city of Cordoba, according to local press.

Cabrera, known affectionately as “El Pato” (the duck) due to his gait, won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters — still the only Latin American to have won either.

After he was accused by ex partners, Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January 2021 and extradited to Argentina in June that year before he was convicted the following month.

