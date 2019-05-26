This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Grand Slam dream dies for fifth seed Kerber after shock first round French Open exit

The reigning Wimbledon champion was beaten by world number 81, Anastasia Potapova.

By AFP Sunday 26 May 2019, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 926 Views No Comments
GERMAN FIFTH SEED and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Roland Garros in the first round on Sunday by Russian world number 81 Anastasia Potapova.

France Tennis French Open Angelique Kerber suffered a shock first round defeat at Roland Garros this morning. Source: Michel Euler

Kerber, bidding to complete a career Grand Slam, slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 18-year-old who was making her Paris debut.

The 31-year-old had come into Roland Garros carrying a right ankle injury which forced her to pull out of the Italian Open and retire from her second round tie in Madrid.

Kerber is without a WTA Tour title this season and has still not been past the quarter-finals at the French Open.

“I had a lot of confidence and I have to thank my coach for that,” said Potapova who hit 28 winners past her German opponent who has now lost six times in the French Open first round.

The Russian’s first win over a top 10 player gives her a second round clash against either China’s Wang Yafan or Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

