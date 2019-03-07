This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pro14 and Jared Payne influence fueling Kernohan confidence

The Ulster starlet is growing thanks to a full season with Dan McFarland’s squad and the experience from 11 senior appearances.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,046 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4526440
Kernohan during last year's U20 Six Nations.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Kernohan during last year's U20 Six Nations.
Kernohan during last year's U20 Six Nations.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

HE HAS PLAYED 11 times for Ulster during this, his breakthrough pro season, but Angus Kernohan looks off the field when picking through the major reasons behind his development.

The Ballymena flyer will again line up on the wing for Ireland U20s against France tomorrow evening (kick-off 19.15). He is feeling the benefit of consistent exposure to the processes and standards required of Dan McFarland’s senior squad and is intent on making that experience count as Ireland chase a trophy.

“I really could name them all,” says the just-turned-20-year-old when asked who among the Ulster back-line has aided his progress during this season. He spares us the proof, but he cites one man for the improvements he has made without the ball in defence.

“Thanks to Jared Payne, I’ve been able to positionally develop as a player,” says Kernohan.

“In terms of reading the play and being able to adapt to how the opposition are playing. Also, I’ve just got more confidence now to back my ability. More confidence to take players on and hopefully express myself as well.”

A hamstring injury picked up during the inter-pro loss to Leinster kept Kernohan from expressing himself for in the opening two rounds of the U20 Six Nations. Though, it did free him up to earn his sixth start of the season against Ospreys.

Irish Rugby doesn’t tend to do much in the way of Club v Country drama, and Kernohan is more than happy to get the chance to represent both since shaking off the hamstring issue.

“You pretty much get a phone call telling you you’re either in Dublin or you’re in Belfast.

There’s a hunger to play for both, obviously. You want to play for your province and get professional experience, but playing for your country that’s a real privilege.

“I’m glad the way it has worked out this year, having that opportunity to play both. Hopefully I’ll get another opportunity in the next week or two to pull on the jersey again and do my country proud hopefully.”

Angus Kernohan scores a try Kernohan scoring his first senior try against the Kings in September. Source: Richard Huggard/INPHO

His first run in this year’s Six Nations came in the hard-fought win over Italy. A rainy night in Rieti wasn’t a stage for wingers to shine, bu, he displayed his defensive nous during an Italy onslaught when he was well-placed to cut out the threat of Paolo Garbisi’s cross-field kicks.

In a crucial clash with the world champions in Musgrave Park tomorrow night Kernohan will hope the firm artificial turf can be a springboard to show his attacking teeth. But either way, he’s ready to lend his experienced voice to the Grand Slam bid.

“(Ireland coaches) put an emphasis on that, coming in and trying to increase the communication within the team and trying to lead from the front.

“Obviously there’s extremely good leaders within the squad and I try just to play a part, and be a team player. Particularly in the back-field there has to be a lot of talk and it’s something I try to bring to the squad.”

The offer of an academy contract before pre-season meant even more than just progress for Kernohan, it kept him with Ulster. Rather than travel to study medicine, he remained in Belfast with his focus solely on rugby – as the demands of the 9-5 schedule for medicine in Queens was difficult to balance with any other pursuit. 

Angus Kernohan scores a try Kernohan planting his hand on the ball to score against Connacht. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He doesn’t yet have a professional contract, but he has been able to live the life while working closely with the northern province’s front-line talents.

“Having the pre-season with the seniors, completely with the seniors, really helped me develop. Because it meant I was training a lot more, had more time on the field and more exposure to the coaches.

“Obviously this year, having been given an academy contract, it has allowed me to focus more on my rugby. Definitely I’ve seen myself with a lot more growth this year.”

“When you come in — even in terms of how you prepare, you’ve seen how the pros who do it, day in and day out — it has really helped me focus and really see where I need to improve.

“It also means when you come to game-time, you’re just that little bit more prepared for the intensity and also the atmosphere of the places where you’re going to be playing at.

“Last year, when I went to France for the first time away, I was blown away by the support. Whereas this year, I took it a little bit more in my stride.”

The intense atmosphere will be in Ireland’s favour this time around.

