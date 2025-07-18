Thompson and Tuthill win historic medals for Ireland at European U23 Championships

IRELAND’S ANIKA THOMPSON and Nicola Tuthill have made history at the European U23 Championships in Norway.

Thompson became just the second ever Irish athlete to win a gold medal at the event while Tuthill claimed a first field event medal for Ireland at the championships.

Thompson was successful in the women’s 10000m final, following in the footsteps of Sophie O’Sullivan, who won gold for Ireland in the 1500m at these championships in 2023.

Clocking 32:31.47, Thompson set a new national U23 record to clinch the gold medal. Heather Murphy also represented Ireland in the race, crossing the line in 35:07.09 to take 19th place.

“Track and field is a sport of process, and every day I give my 100% for moments like this,” Thompson said after her victory.

“The plan was to go by instincts, and I trusted my gut, and I knew that if I had every tactic in the bag, I could do well, I could win if it goes out slow or if it goes out honest.

“My granny Marie, my aunt Fiona, and my uncle Kevin are here… I was glad to put on a show for them today.”

Ireland's Nicola Tuthill.

Tuthill claimed a silver medal in the women’s hammer after a throw of 70.90m.

“Second is where I was ranked, and second is where I came, so delighted with that,” she said. “I’m always looking for a little bit more, but these medals are really hard to come by.

“It’s really special.. I know there is more in but it’s still another throw over 70m and my third best in the competition, so in a major championships like this, with the nerves and everything that comes with it I’m delighted.”

Earlier today at the European U23 Championships, two Irish athletes secured qualification to finals. Eimear Maher progressed to the final of the women’s 1500m by finishing third and securing an automatic qualification spot in a time of 4:13.84.

Ava O’Connor also secured her place in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final, crossing the line in second place in 10:02.95.

Maher will race in the 1500m final on Sunday afternoon, and O’Connor will run in the 3000m steeplechase final on Saturday evening.

Tomorrow will see Nick Griggs make his 5000m championship debut while Anna Gavigan will compete in the morning session in the women’s discus qualification.