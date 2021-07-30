Membership : Access or Sign Up
Annalise Murphy misses out on Laser Radial medal race

Meanwhile Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove sit 14th overall in the 49er class.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 30 Jul 2021, 8:06 AM
Annalise Murphy.
Image: Oceansport/Dave Branigan/INPHO
ANNALISE MURPHY’S LATE charge for a medal place at the 2020 Olympics fell short after a frustrating day on the water.

Murphy looked well out of contention for the Laser Radial medal race earlier this week with a series of finishes outside the top 20, but recovered in impressive fashion with a huge performance on Thursday, finishing first in race seven and second in race eight to shoot up to 14th in the standings yesterday.

However Murphy couldn’t break into the top 10 today, finishing 30th in race nine after a penalty turn before coming in 40th in race 10.

The 31-year-old finished 18th overall after 10 races.

Meanwhile Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove also sit 14th overall after nine races of the 49er class, finishing 18th in race eight and ninth in race nine today.

The pair – who were disqualified from yesterday’s races – have three more races tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

