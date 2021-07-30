Annalise Murphy misses out on Laser Radial medal race

ANNALISE MURPHY’S LATE charge for a medal place at the 2020 Olympics fell short after a frustrating day on the water.

Murphy looked well out of contention for the Laser Radial medal race earlier this week with a series of finishes outside the top 20, but recovered in impressive fashion with a huge performance on Thursday, finishing first in race seven and second in race eight to shoot up to 14th in the standings yesterday.

However Murphy couldn’t break into the top 10 today, finishing 30th in race nine after a penalty turn before coming in 40th in race 10.

Extremely light wind in Enoshima now - the breeze has dropped right off - not going to be the result Annalise would have wanted to close out these Olympics with but she’s put in some effort over the last 6 days to keep it all together - some days and weeks it’s just not your time pic.twitter.com/BcyZuZwiAq — Annalise Murphy (@Annalise_Murphy) July 30, 2021

The 31-year-old finished 18th overall after 10 races.

Meanwhile Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove also sit 14th overall after nine races of the 49er class, finishing 18th in race eight and ninth in race nine today.

The pair – who were disqualified from yesterday’s races – have three more races tomorrow.