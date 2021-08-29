Brilliant Cacace drops and outclasses Woodstock in BT Sport headliner

ANTHONY CACACE MADE a successful first defence of his British super-featherweight title by outclassing Leon Woodstock at Arena Birmingham, England tonight.

‘Anto’ improved to 19-1 (7KOs) after dropping and dominating the previously 12-2(5KOs) Leicester native to win a unanimous decision (117-110 x2, 117-111).

Cacace, 32, has for years been considered one of the hottest talents in Irish boxing but has endured rotten luck with injuries, fighting just seven times in the last six years.

There are many — including Carl Frampton, who was on punditry duty on BT Sport this evening — who believe Cacace has the ingredients to eventually win a world title, but next up could be a grudge match with unbeaten Briton Archie Sharp, victory against whom would likely propel Cacace into the world-title picture.

The Belfast man, whose last fight was a sensational victory over Sam Bowen to win the British title almost two years ago, picked up where he left off, boxing at times masterfully, switching fluidly between orthodox and southpaw, and hurting Woodstock on several occasions.

In the fourth round, Cacace knocked down his opponent with a beautifully delivered left hook-uppercut hybrid from range.

In reality, the fight might have been stopped in the second half so pronounced was Cacace’s dominance, and so severe was the punishment Woodstock was taking when Cacace upped the gears.

Credit the Englishman, however, who didn’t stop trying even in the final few seconds to pull off what would have been a miracle comeback victory.