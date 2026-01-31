Anthony Cunningham steps down as manager of All-Ireland finalists St Brigid's

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM HAS stepped down as manager of All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s following a second term in charge of the side.

In a statement released today, St Brigid’s say they are “extremely grateful” to the Galway native for his “unwavering commitment to the club.”

Cunningham has been in charge for the last two seasons, guiding St Brigid’s to Roscommon and Connacht senior titles in their most recent campaign on the way to reaching the All-Ireland final.

After also contesting the final in 2024, St Brigid’s were narrowly edged out by Dingle earlier this month after a thrilling contest which went to extra-time.

The full statement from St Brigid’s reads:

“St Brigid’s today announce that Anthony Cunningham has stepped down from his position as senior men’s manager.

“In his second spell as senior men’s manager, Anthony guided us to success in the O’Rourke Cup, Roscommon and Connacht championships, as well as guiding us to the All-Ireland final in January.

“All at St. Brigid’s are extremely grateful to Anthony for his unwavering commitment to the club and everything he has done to develop our senior men into great players, but, more importantly, shaping them into role models for the next generation.

“He is a man widely respected across the GAA community, as his character is the epitome of everything right in Gaelic games.

“Anthony departs the role with the utmost of gratitude, respect, and affection of the club. We wish you nothing but the best in the future. Thank you Anthony.”