Anthony Joshua reportedly involved in car crash in Nigeria

BRITISH BOXER ANTHONY Joshua has reportedly been involved in a car crash in Nigeria.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion is holidaying in Africa following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTube-turned-boxing superstar Jake Paul in Miami less than a fortnight ago.

According to reports, the incident happened along a busy highway of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway at 11am local time and unverified footage online appeared to show Joshua topless looking dazed in the passenger seats of a vehicle among broken glass.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told told Daily Mail Sport: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident.

“We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears OK from what I have seen in the images.

“We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

Joshua’s win over Paul was his 29th win from 33 professional fights and seemed to move him closer to a long-awaited showdown with British rival Tyson Fury, who is currently retired, next year.