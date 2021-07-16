Irish international Pilkington returns from India to join League One side

FLEETWOOD TOWN HAVE announced the signing of Anthony Pilkington on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old joins the League One club after a year in India, where he played under Robbie Fowler for East Bengal.

Pilkington has won nine senior caps for the Republic of Ireland, the most recent of which came in a 2016 friendly against Slovakia.

Before his move to India, the Blackburn-born winger had played over 400 games in English football while representing clubs such as Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Stockport County.

He made 75 of those appearances in the Premier League – and scored 14 goals – during a three-year spell with Norwich City.

Under the management of former Leeds United and Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, Fleetwood Town will begin the new League One campaign at home to Portsmouth on 7 August.