Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Advertisement

Conte says Spurs fans deserve team with 'will to fight' and reveals why he turned them down in summer

‘My coaching philosophy is very simple: to play good football for our fans with passion. To have a team stable, not up and down.’

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 1:29 PM
23 minutes ago 770 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5590811
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEW BOSS ANTONIO Conte has vowed to create a Tottenham team with passion and fight.

The Italian was appointed on an initial deal until 2023 on Tuesday to become Spurs’ third manager this year.

He is preparing for his first game in charge against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo after just 17 games in charge and Conte promised to revive them.

He said: “To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour. Now for sure I want to repay this trust.

My coaching philosophy is very simple: to play good football and attractive football for our fans with passion. To have a team stable, not up and down.

“The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight. I’ll do everything to deserve their support.”

Spurs wanted the 52-year-old in the summer during a managerial search which ended with them appointing former Wolves boss Nuno.

But Conte admitted he needed a break after guiding Inter Milan to the Serie A title.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The former Chelsea manager told Spurs’ official site:

There was a call from Tottenham in the summer but I was very clear. I had just finished with Inter Milan, two important very tough seasons. Honestly, it wasn’t the right time to start another experience. I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family. Also because I think, emotionally, I was still with the last experience with Inter.

“Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful. The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager.

“I have seen the training ground and I want to start work. These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie