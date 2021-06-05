BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

Talks to bring Antonio Conte to Tottenham break down

Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho in April, were in discussions to bring the former Chelsea manager to north London.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 9:33 AM
7 minutes ago 118 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5459007
Conte: The former Chelsea boss had been linked with Tottenham.
Image: PA
Conte: The former Chelsea boss had been linked with Tottenham.
Conte: The former Chelsea boss had been linked with Tottenham.
Image: PA

TOTTENHAM’S MANAGERIAL SEARCH descended into chaos after talks with Antonio Conte broke down yesterday.

Spurs, who sacked Jose Mourinho in April, were in discussions to bring the former Chelsea manager to north London.

But they are understood to have been put off by certain demands made by the 51-year-old and will now turn their attention elsewhere.

Conte had become a candidate following his exit from Inter Milan last week, where he left by mutual consent after leading them to their first Serie A title since 2010.

His record is impressive, having also won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2017, but Spurs’ pursuit of him was at odds with what chairman Daniel Levy set out at the end of last season.

Levy said he wanted to return to the club’s “core DNA” which had been lost during the appointment of Mourinho.

Conte, while being an excellent coach, did not fit and reports in his native Italy say he also had reservations about joining.

Tottenham had been hoping to reunite Conte with outgoing Juventus director of football Fabio Paratici, who is set to join the club in a similar role.

The pair worked together at the Turin club and helped turn them into the dominant force in Italian football.

Paratici is expected to be involved in the search for a new manager.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Spurs have also been in talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a return just 18 months after being sacked, but his current employer Paris St Germain blocked an exit and it would be difficult to reignite that.

Tottenham sacked Mourinho in mid-April, six days before the Carabao Cup final, and ended the season with 29-year-old academy coach Ryan Mason in interim charge.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie