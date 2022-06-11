Cork eventually overpower spirited Antrim to advance

Antrim 2-19

Cork 3-27

Denis Hurley reports from Corrigan Park

CORK ARE THROUGH to the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland SHC after they overcame the challenge of Joe McDonagh Cup winners Antrim at Corrigan Park in Belfast on Saturday.

While they trailed by a point after a lacklustre first half, the Rebels improved in the second period and had 11 points to spare at the end after Séamus Harnedy got a goal at the death.

The Rebels face Galway next Saturday in Thurles and will approach the game with room for improvement, especially given how the first half went.

Source: John McVitty/INPHO

Darragh Fitzgibbon put Cork – playing into a stiff breeze – into a 1-0 to 0-1 lead when he touched the loose ball home after a scramble, but Antrim’s James McNaughton scored a fine individual goal to tie at 1-1 each after claiming a puckout.

Even when Cork grabbed a second goal – Conor Lehane converting a penalty after Connolly was fouled in shooting – Antrim couldn’t be shaken. Keelan Molloy was superb at midfield and he struck for their second goal on 22 to cut the lead to a point, 2-6 to 2-5, and McNaughton’s free-taking and a sideline cut from Neil McManus ensured they had edged ahead by the break, though with a wides tally of ten.

Cork’s Séamus Harnedy got the first of his three points on the resumption – Molloy scored a magnificent point in response but Antrim wouldn’t lead after that. Cork had got a handle around midfield, with Darragh Fitzgibbon influential, and the impressive Robbie O’Flynn contributed some important scores.

Antrim found scores harder to come by in the second half, reliant on McNaughton for frees, and Cork were able to pull clear, bit by bit, with Patrick Horgan scoring two points after his introduction from the bench.

Harnedy’s goal, well set up by sub Jack O’Connor, implied a wider chasm between the teams than actually existed, but Cork were ultimately deserving winners.

Scorers for Antrim: James McNaughton 1-9 (0-6 frees), Keelan Molloy 1-3, Conal Cunning 0-2 (frees), Neil McManus (0-1 sideline), Seaan Elliott, Conor Johnston, David Kearney, Paddy Burke 0-1 each.

Cork: Conor Lehane 1-9 (1-0 penalty, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), Robbie O’Flynn 0-6, Séamus Harnedy, Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-3 each, Alan Connolly, Patrick Horgan 0-2 each, Mark Coleman (0-1 free), Conor Cahalane 0-1 each.

ANTRIM

1. Ryan Elliott (Cú Chullain)

21. Niall O’Connor (Naomh Éanna)

3. Gerard Walsh (Ó Dhonnabháin Rossa)

2. David Kearney (Oisín)

4. Paddy Burke (Ruairí Óg)

6. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairí Óg)

5. Joe Maskey (Naomh Éanna)

8. Michael Bradley (Naomh Eoin)

9. Keelan Molloy (Cú Chullain)

10. James McNaughton (Na Seamróga)

11. Ciarán Clarke (Mac Uilin)

26. Domhnall Nugent (Naomh Eoin)

15. Seaan Elliott (Cú Chullain)

14. Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg)

13. Conal Cunning (Cú Chullain)

Subs:

12. Conor McCann (Ciceam an Creagán) for Nugent (49)

24. Conor Johnston (Naomh Eoin) for Seaan Elliott (55)

7. Conal Bohill (Naomh Eoin) for Bradley (both 55)

23. Niall McKenna (Pádraig Sairséil) for Cunning (63)

22. Daniel McKernan (Pádraig Sairséil) for Maskey (68)

CORK

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

2. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

5. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

13. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs:

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Kingston (29)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Downey (51)

20. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) for Meade (58)

24. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for O’Mahony (61)

25. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Connolly (68)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).

