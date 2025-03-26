Antrim players call for progress on redevelopment of Casement Park

THE ANTRIM FOOTBALLERS say the furore over staging their Ulster SFC quarter final with Armagh at Corrigan Park has reinforced the need for progress to be made on the redevelopment of Casement Park and other venues in the province.

The panel, along with manager Andy McEntee and his staff, had demanded their game with the All-Ireland champions be staged in their home ground after the Ulster Council originally fixed the tie for the neutral venue of Páirc Esler in Newry due to concerns over the 4,000 capacity at Corrigan.

On the back of that decision getting reversed earlier this week, the Antrim players released a statement this evening saying it was “an important step for fairness and for upholding the integrity of the competition.”

They also addressed the broader issue of facilities in Ulster with the proposed work to Casement Park halted indefinitely due to rising costs.

“To the wider GAA community, thank you for listening and for recognising the significance of our stance.

“We also acknowledge Ulster GAA for engaging with the concerns raised and for ultimately supporting a resolution that reflects the spirit of the championship.

“This situation has also underlined the ongoing need for progress on Casement Park. Antrim, and Ulster, deserve a modern stadium worthy of our games and our communities.

Finally, we express our appreciation to the Armagh players for their patience as this situation unfolded, and to our fellow inter-county players and the Gaelic Players Association for your continued support.”