Antrim defeat Wicklow by six points to keep their promotion hopes alive

THIS WAS THE pick-me-up Antrim needed. After losing to Limerick a fortnight ago, they had to get their promotion train back on track.

And they did, winning 2-10 to 1-7 against a Wicklow side who have won respect in this campaign but ultimately have failed to turn winning opportunities into victories.

Here the score was level at the break – Kevin Quinn’s goal getting Wicklow back into things after Antrim had scored the first four points of the match.

Come the second half, it was a different story, Marc Jordan with the game’s decisive goal. That provided Antrim with the cushion they needed and when Conor Murray got their second goal of the game, there was no comeback for Wicklow who had keeper, Shane Doyle, on top form.