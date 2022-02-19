Membership : Access or Sign Up
Antrim defeat Wicklow by six points to keep their promotion hopes alive

Marc Jordan and Conor Murray’s goals were crucial as the Saffrons notched their second win of the campaign.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Feb 2022, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,150 Views 0 Comments
Jordan scored one of Antrim's two goals.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS WAS THE pick-me-up Antrim needed. After losing to Limerick a fortnight ago, they had to get their promotion train back on track.

And they did, winning 2-10 to 1-7 against a Wicklow side who have won respect in this campaign but ultimately have failed to turn winning opportunities into victories.

Here the score was level at the break – Kevin Quinn’s goal getting Wicklow back into things after Antrim had scored the first four points of the match.

Come the second half, it was a different story, Marc Jordan with the game’s decisive goal. That provided Antrim with the cushion they needed and when Conor Murray got their second goal of the game, there was no comeback for Wicklow who had keeper, Shane Doyle, on top form.

