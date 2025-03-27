Northern Ireland Secretary says any UK contribution to Casement Park would not bridge funding gap

ANY UK GOVERNMENT contribution to the rebuilding of Casement Park would not bridge the current funding gap for the project, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has said.

Benn also said he will not make promises he cannot keep by committing to helping with the cost of redeveloping the derelict west Belfast GAA stadium while a UK Government spending review is ongoing.

The Stormont Executive committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

In September, the UK Government ended hopes that the west Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

Speaking during a visit to Derry, Benn said he had recently had a meeting with Stormont’s Communities Minister, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, to discuss “challenges” with the Casement project.

Benn said: “It has been an Executive commitment since 2011, here we are 14 years later.

“We know why it hasn’t been built, a lot of that has been due to planning objections from the community around Casement Park which were eventually resolved when planning permission was granted.

“I am being absolutely crystal clear, if I am in a position to make an announcement about a UK contribution I will do so.

“But I am not going to make a promise I can’t keep. We are in the middle of a spending review that will conclude in June.”

The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million (€52m) and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

It has been reported that the cost of the project has fallen to £270 million since it was confirmed the ground would not host Euros matches, still leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

Benn added: “I have also been clear when I met Gordon Lyons that even if there were to be a contribution it is not going to fill the hole.

“Therefore all of those who are interested in seeing this project developed are going to have to sit down and say where are we going to get the funding from.

“There is £124 million in the pot currently. The GAA has their design, they have taken out some things that would have been required for the Euros that are no longer required.

“How are you going to bring the cost of the development closer to the cost of the funds that may eventually be available?”

The Northern Ireland Secretary pointed out that planning permission for the Casement redevelopment expires next summer.

He added: “If no work begins on the Casement site, then planning will have to be applied for again and we will have another two or three years of delay.

“The practical thing to consider in those circumstances is what might you be able to start on the site with the money you have got so you secure the planning permission and don’t end up with a further delay.”

