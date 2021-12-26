Longford Town midfielder becomes Damien Duff's latest signing at Shelbourne

LONGFORD TOWN MIDFIELDER Aodh Dervin has become Damien Duff’s latest signing at Shelbourne.

Longford native Dervin came through the ranks at his hometown club, and captained the side during last season’s difficult season in the Premier Division. The 22-year-old now joins the side that took Longford’s place in the top flight, admitting the lure of working with Duff was too much to turn down.

“Look when Damien Duff rings you, it’s a great feeling”, said Dervin. “It had been in the works for a while and it was the right time on all sides. I’m hungry to be involved in what is going to be a ruthless environment. I’m obsessed with hard work and will be fully focused on it now. It’s a great Christmas present to get it over the line. I’m all Shels now.”

An energetic central midfielder, nobody won more defensive duels in last season’s Premier Division than Dervin.

“We are delighted to welcome Aodh to Tolka Park”, added Duff. “He has played a lot of games for one so young, so he is a brilliant addition to our midfield options. He is tenacious, technical and has an infectious appetite for the game. He will fit perfectly into the dressing room.”

Dervin is the seventh signing since Duff took charge, following the arrivals of Jack Moylan, Shane Griffin, Conor Kane, Sean Boyd, Mark Coyle and Daniel Hawkins.