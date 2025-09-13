Advertisement
Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke reaches final at World Championships

The double Olympian is now guaranteed a silver medal after defeating China’s Chengyu Yang.
1.55pm, 13 Sep 2025
IRELAND’S AOIFE O’Rourke has beaten China’s Chengyu Yang in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Liverpool today.

The boxer from Castelrea, County Roscommon, will face Turkey’s Busra Isildar — a world and European medalist — in the 75kg final on Sunday.

O’Rourke is guaranteed a silver medal at least after a 4-0 victory against the 2023 world champion.

The judges scored the bout 28:28, 27:29, 26:30, 27:29, 26:30 in favour of the Irishwoman.

More to follow

