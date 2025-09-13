The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke reaches final at World Championships
IRELAND’S AOIFE O’Rourke has beaten China’s Chengyu Yang in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Liverpool today.
The boxer from Castelrea, County Roscommon, will face Turkey’s Busra Isildar — a world and European medalist — in the 75kg final on Sunday.
O’Rourke is guaranteed a silver medal at least after a 4-0 victory against the 2023 world champion.
The judges scored the bout 28:28, 27:29, 26:30, 27:29, 26:30 in favour of the Irishwoman.
More to follow
