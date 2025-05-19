Ireland's Aoife Wafer crowned 2025 Six Nations Player of the Championship

IRELAND’S AOIFE WAFER has been named the 2025 Women’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

The backrower picks up the award after a brilliant campaign which earned her 41% of the fan vote. Wafer edged out England winger Abby Dow, France second-row Manaé Feleu and Scotland back-row Evie Gallagher for the honour.

She finished as the joint-second highest try scorer with four tries, adding to her impressive tally of 12 tries in 15 caps for Ireland. Her four tries in the 2025 championship were the joint-most by any forward. Wafer also made a staggering 70 carries, the most of any player in this year’s competition.

“It means the world to me because I want to be the best in the world, and I want my name up there with those Irish women’s rugby stars; I feel that this award is a little step towards that,” said a delighted Wafer.

“It’s huge for me but also for our team; it really shows how much we have done in the last 2 years and how much we are growing. This trophy is not just mine, it’s the team, it’s my family, it’s more so for them than it is for me.

“I always wanted to be the best at everything I did, I wanted to make my family, my friends and my team proud. Ever since I was 6 I wanted to play for Ireland, and then, as I started growing up it became like ‘you could be a professional women’s rugby player in Ireland’. It’s great to be nominated and win this trophy, and hopefully this can inspire the younger generation to pick a rugby ball or to pick up any sport as it’s very important.”