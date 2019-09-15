This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 15 September, 2019
AP first ahead of Ruby at 'special' Pat Smullen race event

Quizzical came home first in the star-studded event.

By Johnny Ward Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 5:11 PM
38 minutes ago 922 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810699

Source: RTÉ Sport/YouTube

IT WAS ALWAYS going to be a special event and the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland today lived up to the billing as the Tony McCoy-ridden Quizzical landed a gamble for an emotional Sheila Lavery.

The Ruby Walsh-ridden Aussie Valentine battled on bravely to chase home the winner in second, while Red Striker and John Murtagh filled the placings in a race few who watched it will forget in a hurry.

Asked did she give McCoy instructions beforehand about the well-backed favourite, Lavery laughed and said: “No!”

Speaking after the race, Ruby Walsh said: “My horse ran a blinder. AP was always going better. Johnny went way too soon and otherwise I’d have been third!”

Dessie Scahill, the legendary former commentator, called the race at the Curragh.

Earlier Smullen, speaking to RTE about his battle against cancer, said: “You have to face it, you can’t give up.”

About the author:

About the author
Johnny Ward
@ui_maine

