AP first ahead of Ruby at 'special' Pat Smullen race event

IT WAS ALWAYS going to be a special event and the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland today lived up to the billing as the Tony McCoy-ridden Quizzical landed a gamble for an emotional Sheila Lavery.

The Ruby Walsh-ridden Aussie Valentine battled on bravely to chase home the winner in second, while Red Striker and John Murtagh filled the placings in a race few who watched it will forget in a hurry.

Asked did she give McCoy instructions beforehand about the well-backed favourite, Lavery laughed and said: “No!”

Speaking after the race, Ruby Walsh said: “My horse ran a blinder. AP was always going better. Johnny went way too soon and otherwise I’d have been third!”

Dessie Scahill, the legendary former commentator, called the race at the Curragh.

Earlier Smullen, speaking to RTE about his battle against cancer, said: “You have to face it, you can’t give up.”