Willie and Patrick Mullins combine for 50/1 shock Triumph Hurdle win

APOLON DE CHARNIE shocked the Cheltenham crowd with a 50/1 victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his son Patrick, the four-year-old was aiming to keep the trophy in the Closutton stable after Poniros struck at 100/1 on what was his hurdling debut 12 months ago.

Though not quite as overlooked in the betting, the Edward Ware-owned gelding was still a surprise first head across the line, with 5/1 chance Maestro Conti behind him and Minella Study (7/1) in third.

Patrick Mullins – who famously teamed up with his father to win last year’s Grand National with Nick Rockett – said: “He was fantastic. He’s not very big, but he just caught my eye. I don’t usually watch the juveniles at home, but he caught my eye and I got a dream run everywhere.

“I’m very proud of my father. I’ve never seen him doubt himself as much as he has this winter. You get a lot of advice from people about what you’re doing wrong, but he sticks to his guns and gets it right most of the time.”