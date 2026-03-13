APOLON DE CHARNIE shocked the Cheltenham crowd with a 50/1 victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his son Patrick, the four-year-old was aiming to keep the trophy in the Closutton stable after Poniros struck at 100/1 on what was his hurdling debut 12 months ago.
Though not quite as overlooked in the betting, the Edward Ware-owned gelding was still a surprise first head across the line, with 5/1 chance Maestro Conti behind him and Minella Study (7/1) in third.
Advertisement
Patrick Mullins – who famously teamed up with his father to win last year’s Grand National with Nick Rockett – said: “He was fantastic. He’s not very big, but he just caught my eye. I don’t usually watch the juveniles at home, but he caught my eye and I got a dream run everywhere.
“I’m very proud of my father. I’ve never seen him doubt himself as much as he has this winter. You get a lot of advice from people about what you’re doing wrong, but he sticks to his guns and gets it right most of the time.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Willie and Patrick Mullins combine for 50/1 shock Triumph Hurdle win
APOLON DE CHARNIE shocked the Cheltenham crowd with a 50/1 victory in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his son Patrick, the four-year-old was aiming to keep the trophy in the Closutton stable after Poniros struck at 100/1 on what was his hurdling debut 12 months ago.
Though not quite as overlooked in the betting, the Edward Ware-owned gelding was still a surprise first head across the line, with 5/1 chance Maestro Conti behind him and Minella Study (7/1) in third.
Patrick Mullins – who famously teamed up with his father to win last year’s Grand National with Nick Rockett – said: “He was fantastic. He’s not very big, but he just caught my eye. I don’t usually watch the juveniles at home, but he caught my eye and I got a dream run everywhere.
“I’m very proud of my father. I’ve never seen him doubt himself as much as he has this winter. You get a lot of advice from people about what you’re doing wrong, but he sticks to his guns and gets it right most of the time.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Apolon De Charnie Cheltenham Horse Racing