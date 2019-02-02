Apple’s Jade routs top-class field to win Irish Champion Hurdle

APPLE’S JADE HAS routed a high-class field at Leopardstown today to become the first mare in 16 years to win the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott celebrates another victory for Apples Jade. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

It was a scintillating performance by the seven-year-old, who in emulating Like A Butterfly, was garnering a 10th Grade One and in the process, bringing her career earnings to in excess of €700,000.

What was remarkable about the triumph, quite apart from the effortless manner in which she pulled 16 lengths clear of last year’s victor Supasundae, was that it was her third Grade One success of the season, attained over three different trips.

With her Hatton’s Grace and Christmas Hurdle successes coming over two and a half and three miles respectively, this one over two miles now raises the possibility of Apple’s Jade taking a shot at the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

She is also hotly-fancied for the Mares’ Hurdle, which she won in 2017, and the Stayers’ Hurdle but for now, trainer Gordon Elliot, who like jockey Jack Kennedy and owner Gigginstown House Stud is two-out-of-two for the day after Commander Of Fleet’s opening Grade One victory of the day, is anxious to enjoy the occasion.

“We’ll get her home and we’ll discuss it with the owners” said Elliott. “She’s entered and we won’t rule anything out. She’s in the Champion Hurdle, she’s in the Mares’ Hurdle and she’s in the Stayers’ Hurdle. She could run in any of them.

“It was just relief. You put yourself under pressure when you’re running a horse like that. We’re lucky to have her and she’s a very good mare.”

The first of Dublin Racing Festival’s eight Grade Ones at Leopardstown has gone to Gordon Elliott, Jack Kennedy and Gigginstown House Stud, after Commander Of Fleet got the better of a protracted battle up the full length of the straight with the Joseph O’Brien-trained, Mark Walsh-ridden and JP McManus-owned Rhinestone to claim the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ‘€50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle.

The winner, who went off at 13/2, had a half-length to spare in the end and the pair pulled six lengths clear of Gallant John Joe in third.

“We knew he was a nice horse but it was a big step on only his third run over hurdles” said Elliott.

“We stepped him right up in trip. He ran in the Royal Bond over two and we knew he wanted further. He’s a nice horse and one for the future.

“It’s nice to get on the board early.”

Elliott confirmed that Commander Of Fleet would go straight to Cheltenham now, though he is still undecided whether that would be the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, for which he earned quotes of 9/1 immediately after this race, or the Albert Bartlett over 3m.

The Cullentra House handler also revealed the Battleoverdoyen would not be seen in public again until the Ballymore, having run three times in six weeks up to his Grade One win at Naas last month.