Argentina lodge official complaint over refereeing in Copa America defeat

Leo Messi was powerless to prevent more major tournament disappointment for his side.

THE ARGENTINE FOOTBALL Association (AFA) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with CONMEBOL over the “serious and gross refereeing errors” in their Copa America semi-final loss to arch rivals and tournament hosts Brazil.

Lionel Messi’s side were beaten 2-0 as their wait for a first major title since 1993 was extended on Tuesday.

AFA president Claudio Tapia also criticised the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who attended the game in Belo Horizonte, “since their political demonstrations were evident”.

Tapia sent a six-page letter to CONMEBOL in support of the Argentinian team and after Messi himself had expressed his anger against South American football’s governing body and the refereeing of Ecuadorian Roddy Zambrano.

He said that Zambrano “unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR in at least two specific moves that clearly influenced the final result of the match”.

Tapia added that the AFA had previously questioned the appointment of the refereeing team because of “Zambrano’s negative background”.

The AFA also criticised the Brazilian football federation for “breaching organisational rules” which caused “unjustified delays in the transport of equipment to stadiums”, except for the hosts.

