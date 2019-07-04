This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina lodge official complaint over refereeing in Copa America defeat

AFA president Claudio Tapia has sent a six-page letter outlining their grievances following Tuesday’s loss to Brazil.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,792 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4709519
Leo Messi was powerless to prevent more major tournament disappointment for his side.
Image: AP/PA Images
Leo Messi was powerless to prevent more major tournament disappointment for his side.
Leo Messi was powerless to prevent more major tournament disappointment for his side.
Image: AP/PA Images

THE ARGENTINE FOOTBALL Association (AFA) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with CONMEBOL over the “serious and gross refereeing errors” in their Copa America semi-final loss to arch rivals and tournament hosts Brazil.

Lionel Messi’s side were beaten 2-0 as their wait for a first major title since 1993 was extended on Tuesday.

AFA president Claudio Tapia also criticised the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, who attended the game in Belo Horizonte, “since their political demonstrations were evident”.

Tapia sent a six-page letter to CONMEBOL in support of the Argentinian team and after Messi himself had expressed his anger against South American football’s governing body and the refereeing of Ecuadorian Roddy Zambrano.

He said that Zambrano “unjustifiably omitted the use of VAR in at least two specific moves that clearly influenced the final result of the match”.

Tapia added that the AFA had previously questioned the appointment of the refereeing team because of “Zambrano’s negative background”.

The AFA also criticised the Brazilian football federation for “breaching organisational rules” which caused “unjustified delays in the transport of equipment to stadiums”, except for the hosts.

© AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie