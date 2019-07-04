Dutch legend Robben announces his retirement at age of 35

Arjen Robben after his final season with Bayern, with two of his many trophies.

DUTCH WINGER ARJEN Robben has announced he is ending his playing career at the age of 35 after a 10-year spell with German giants Bayern Munich.

“It is without a doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career, my heart says yes, my body says no,” Robben told the Telegraaf.

His contract at Bayern had expired on 30 June.

Robben played 96 international matches for the Netherlands – scoring 37 goals – starring in the team which reached the 2010 World Cup final and finished third four years later.

He won two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, going on to claim a La Liga winner’s medal with Real Madrid.

But Robben, a youth product of FC Groningen, will be best remembered for his time at Bayern. He helped the Bavarians to eight Bundesliga crowns, five German Cups and the 2013 Champions League title, scoring 144 goals in 309 appearances for the club.

He scored a late winning goal in that Champions League final, inflicting heartbreak on Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

In total, Robben won 28 major trophies, scored 210 goals, and played 602 games in a professional career spanning 19 seasons.

There had been speculation Robben would continue playing, with a possible return to England mooted, but instead he has decided to hang up his boots.

Robben had already retired from international football after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

