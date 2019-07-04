This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch legend Robben announces his retirement at age of 35

Having left Bayern Munich, he calls time on a remarkable, trophy-laden career.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 5:34 PM
49 minutes ago 1,583 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4710802
Arjen Robben after his final season with Bayern, with two of his many trophies.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Arjen Robben after his final season with Bayern, with two of his many trophies.
Arjen Robben after his final season with Bayern, with two of his many trophies.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DUTCH WINGER ARJEN Robben has announced he is ending his playing career at the age of 35 after a 10-year spell with German giants Bayern Munich.

“It is without a doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career, my heart says yes, my body says no,” Robben told the Telegraaf.

His contract at Bayern had expired on 30 June.

Robben played 96 international matches for the Netherlands – scoring 37 goals – starring in the team which reached the 2010 World Cup final and finished third four years later.

He won two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, going on to claim a La Liga winner’s medal with Real Madrid.

But Robben, a youth product of FC Groningen, will be best remembered for his time at Bayern. He helped the Bavarians to eight Bundesliga crowns, five German Cups and the 2013 Champions League title, scoring 144 goals in 309 appearances for the club.

He scored a late winning goal in that Champions League final, inflicting heartbreak on Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. 

In total, Robben won 28 major trophies, scored 210 goals, and played 602 games in a professional career spanning 19 seasons. 

There had been speculation Robben would continue playing, with a possible return to England mooted, but instead he has decided to hang up his boots.

Robben had already retired from international football after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie