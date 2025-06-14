SHANE WALSH KICKED a late pressure free right at the hooter to complete a brilliant second-half comeback from Galway, and secure safe passage to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.
Walsh lands late free to complete Galway rally and secure preliminary quarter-final place
Galway 2-22
Armagh 0-27
Steve Malone reports from Kingspan Breffni
SHANE WALSH KICKED a late pressure free right at the hooter to complete a brilliant second-half comeback from Galway, and secure safe passage to the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.
Galway’s season was in danger at half-time as they trailed by eight points, but Pádraic Joyce’s side produced a huge response after the break. John Maher and Rob Finnerty scored crucial goals before Walsh nailed that late free to secure the win.
That result, combined with Dublin’s victory over Derry sees Galway safely through while Armagh are already certain of a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
All-Ireland SFC Armagh GAA fine margins GAA Gaelic Football Galway GAA