Live: Armagh v Kerry, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Armagh 1-8 Kerry 0-12

3omins: Rory Grugan capitalises on a poor Kerry kickout to bag the game’s first goal. Cool finish by the Ballymacnab man, arriving shortly after Joe McElroy had pointed for Kieran McGeeney’s men.

Kerry have responded with two scores, the second a fine a two-pointer by Sean O’Shea, to wipe that Armagh goal out! This game is hotting up!