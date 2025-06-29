Advertisement
Rory Grugan of Armagh and Joe O'Connor of Kerry. James Lawlor/INPHO
Live: Armagh v Kerry, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Follow all the action as it happens in Croke Park.
12 mins ago HALF-TIME: Armagh 1-11 Kerry 0-13
20 mins ago GOAL FOR ARMAGH! Rory Grugan
50 mins ago THROW-IN We’re underway in Croke Park.
3.41pm, 29 Jun 2025

12 mins ago 4:39PM

The half ends with a Joe McElroy point which leaves Armagh a point up at the break. Stick the kettle on, we’ll be back with you in 15.

12 mins ago 4:38PM

HALF-TIME: Armagh 1-11 Kerry 0-13

16 mins ago 4:35PM

Armagh 1-10 Kerry 0-13

32mins: Point for Kerry, Dylan Geaney swings one over off the left foot.

Free for Armagh at the other end and Rafferty is on target, two-pointer.

18 mins ago 4:32PM

 

Armagh 1-8 Kerry 0-12

3omins: Rory Grugan capitalises on a poor Kerry kickout to bag the game’s first goal. Cool finish by the Ballymacnab man, arriving shortly after Joe McElroy had pointed for Kieran McGeeney’s men.

Kerry have responded with two scores, the second a fine a two-pointer by Sean O’Shea, to wipe that Armagh goal out! This game is hotting up!

20 mins ago 4:30PM

GOAL FOR ARMAGH! Rory Grugan

21 mins ago 4:29PM

Armagh 0-7 Kerry 0-9

28mins: Oisin Conaty gets his third of the game, he’s looking sharp.

25 mins ago 4:26PM

Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-8

24mins: Sean O’Shea adds a point as Kerry make an early change, Evan Looney on for Tom O’Sullivan, who looks to have picked up an injury.

29 mins ago 4:21PM

Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-7

20mins: Rian O’Neill makes it a one-point game. 

32 mins ago 4:19PM

Armagh 0-5 Kerry 0-7

17mins: Jarly Óg Burns with a two-pointer for Armagh.

35 mins ago 4:16PM

Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-7

14mins: David Clifford is on the scoreboard, and it’s a fine effort. On the next attack Clifford wins a free on the back of a poor kickout by Ethan Rafferty. Sean O’Shea steps up and taps it over. Decent start by the Kingdom.

37 mins ago 4:14PM

Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-5

11mins: Patient play by Kerry leads to Gavin White splitting the posts.

39 mins ago 4:11PM

9mins: Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-4

HUGE SAVE! Armagh win the ball back near the Kerry goal and Tiernan Kelly charges forward, blasts a shot, but Shane Ryan gets a strong hand to it and tips it over the bar.

41 mins ago 4:10PM

Armagh 0-2 Kerry 0-4

8mins: Rian O’Neill does well to win a free and Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty comes forward to take it, but the shot trails wide.

On the next attack Conaty adds a lovely point.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich points for Kerry after a big save by Rafferty, it was Conor Geaney through on goal.

46 mins ago 4:04PM

Armagh 0-1 Kerry 0-3

Armagh get on the scoreboard through Oisin Conaty.

47 mins ago 4:03PM

Armagh 0-0 Kerry 0-3

2mins: First point of the day comes from Sean O’Shea, and as I type he adds a two-pointer!

50 mins ago 4:00PM

THROW-IN

We’re underway in Croke Park.

57 mins ago 3:54PM

One change for Kerry, Mark O’Shea starts in place of Micheál Burns, so Paudie Clifford does start on the bench.

1 hr ago 3:49PM

Here’s how the two sides are named to line out, no word of any late changes yet.

Armagh:

1. Ethan Rafferty (Grange)
2. Paddy Burns (Burren), 3. Barry McCambridge (Clann Eireann), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)
5. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann), 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)
8. Niall Grimley (Madden), 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)
10. Darragh McMullen (Madden), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)
13. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s), 15. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers)
Kerry:
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Gavin White (Dr Crokes) 7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle),
8. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)
13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)
1 hr ago 3:43PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s second All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park.

All-Ireland champions Armagh take on Kerry, and if it’s anything like today’s first game we’re in for a treat. Throw-in is at 4pm.

