28mins: Oisin Conaty gets his third of the game, he’s looking sharp.
25 mins ago
4:26PM
Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-8
24mins: Sean O’Shea adds a point as Kerry make an early change, Evan Looney on for Tom O’Sullivan, who looks to have picked up an injury.
29 mins ago
4:21PM
Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-7
20mins: Rian O’Neill makes it a one-point game.
32 mins ago
4:19PM
Armagh 0-5 Kerry 0-7
17mins: Jarly Óg Burns with a two-pointer for Armagh.
35 mins ago
4:16PM
Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-7
14mins: David Clifford is on the scoreboard, and it’s a fine effort. On the next attack Clifford wins a free on the back of a poor kickout by Ethan Rafferty. Sean O’Shea steps up and taps it over. Decent start by the Kingdom.
37 mins ago
4:14PM
Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-5
11mins: Patient play by Kerry leads to Gavin White splitting the posts.
39 mins ago
4:11PM
9mins: Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-4
HUGE SAVE! Armagh win the ball back near the Kerry goal and Tiernan Kelly charges forward, blasts a shot, but Shane Ryan gets a strong hand to it and tips it over the bar.
41 mins ago
4:10PM
Armagh 0-2 Kerry 0-4
8mins: Rian O’Neill does well to win a free and Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty comes forward to take it, but the shot trails wide.
On the next attack Conaty adds a lovely point.
Brian Ó Beaglaoich points for Kerry after a big save by Rafferty, it was Conor Geaney through on goal.
46 mins ago
4:04PM
Armagh 0-1 Kerry 0-3
Armagh get on the scoreboard through Oisin Conaty.
47 mins ago
4:03PM
Armagh 0-0 Kerry 0-3
2mins: First point of the day comes from Sean O’Shea, and as I type he adds a two-pointer!
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Live: Armagh v Kerry, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
The half ends with a Joe McElroy point which leaves Armagh a point up at the break. Stick the kettle on, we’ll be back with you in 15.
HALF-TIME: Armagh 1-11 Kerry 0-13
Armagh 1-10 Kerry 0-13
32mins: Point for Kerry, Dylan Geaney swings one over off the left foot.
Free for Armagh at the other end and Rafferty is on target, two-pointer.
Armagh 1-8 Kerry 0-12
3omins: Rory Grugan capitalises on a poor Kerry kickout to bag the game’s first goal. Cool finish by the Ballymacnab man, arriving shortly after Joe McElroy had pointed for Kieran McGeeney’s men.
Kerry have responded with two scores, the second a fine a two-pointer by Sean O’Shea, to wipe that Armagh goal out! This game is hotting up!
GOAL FOR ARMAGH! Rory Grugan
Armagh 0-7 Kerry 0-9
28mins: Oisin Conaty gets his third of the game, he’s looking sharp.
Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-8
24mins: Sean O’Shea adds a point as Kerry make an early change, Evan Looney on for Tom O’Sullivan, who looks to have picked up an injury.
Armagh 0-6 Kerry 0-7
20mins: Rian O’Neill makes it a one-point game.
Armagh 0-5 Kerry 0-7
17mins: Jarly Óg Burns with a two-pointer for Armagh.
Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-7
14mins: David Clifford is on the scoreboard, and it’s a fine effort. On the next attack Clifford wins a free on the back of a poor kickout by Ethan Rafferty. Sean O’Shea steps up and taps it over. Decent start by the Kingdom.
Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-5
11mins: Patient play by Kerry leads to Gavin White splitting the posts.
9mins: Armagh 0-3 Kerry 0-4
HUGE SAVE! Armagh win the ball back near the Kerry goal and Tiernan Kelly charges forward, blasts a shot, but Shane Ryan gets a strong hand to it and tips it over the bar.
Armagh 0-2 Kerry 0-4
8mins: Rian O’Neill does well to win a free and Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty comes forward to take it, but the shot trails wide.
On the next attack Conaty adds a lovely point.
Brian Ó Beaglaoich points for Kerry after a big save by Rafferty, it was Conor Geaney through on goal.
Armagh 0-1 Kerry 0-3
Armagh get on the scoreboard through Oisin Conaty.
Armagh 0-0 Kerry 0-3
2mins: First point of the day comes from Sean O’Shea, and as I type he adds a two-pointer!
THROW-IN
We’re underway in Croke Park.
One change for Kerry, Mark O’Shea starts in place of Micheál Burns, so Paudie Clifford does start on the bench.
Here’s how the two sides are named to line out, no word of any late changes yet.
Armagh:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s second All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in Croke Park.
All-Ireland champions Armagh take on Kerry, and if it’s anything like today’s first game we’re in for a treat. Throw-in is at 4pm.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
GAA Liveblog Minute-by-Minute Armagh Kerry