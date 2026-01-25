Andrew Murnin shines with goal as Armagh beat Monaghan by 12 points

Armagh 1-27 (1-0-27)

Monaghan 0-18 (0-3-12)

THERE WAS A lot to admire about Armagh’s fast start in Division 1 at Clones on Sunday. Despite missing a raft of big names and coping with players in unfamiliar positions, their superior cohesiveness and polish meant they were far too good for Monaghan in the season opener.

Having come up and won the Division 2 final by beating Roscommon in the final last year, Monaghan may find points hard to come by thjis spring. Either way, next weekend’s meeting with the aforementioned Connacht side next weekend looks truly critical for them.

The half-time scoreline of 0-15 to 0-4 did not flatter the visitors.

A look at Monaghan’s lineout reinforced the feeling that in a small county, you need to play with a full deck. While Gary Mohan has some experience of playing in midfield, he is more known as a full-forward. The same is true of the former Adelaide Crow, Karl Gallagher, and yet that is who manager Gabriel Bannigan started with in midfield.

With Rory Beggan resting after his club exploits with Scotstown, Jack Kiernan was in goal and had a testing first half.

Armagh smelt a weakness and pushed up on all his kickouts, and he had to make 20 kickouts in that period. They managed to secure possession from half of these. Nine Armagh players scored with Conor Turbitt looking regal with four from play while Oisín Conaty was punching holes everywhere.

Even at that, they had eight wides and one effort dropped short as Monaghan struggled with every aspect of the game. They had three first half wides and dropped four efforts wide, three of which were eligible two-point attempts.

There are ways to get back into the game however and Monaghan botched a big chance on 25 minutes. Karl Gallagher used his hips well to hold off Joe McElroy for a Dylan Byrne delivery.

The ball hopped up nicely and he found himself on the penalty spot with nobody on hand to challenge. He elected to fist the ball over to leave the score 0-4 to 0-9 in Armagh’s favour.

For the next ten minutes, Armagh rattled off six points.

Things picked up for Monaghan after the break, helped no end by successful two-point efforts from Andrew Woods and Stephen O’Hanlon. But while the severe staunching of blood was stemmed, the scoring was of a tit-for-tat nature and by the 55th minute, the margin was still ten points.

Watching on from the sideline with a pair of wellington boots that he has favoured so far this season, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney had to have been satisfied.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

One particular score from Turbitt was created by a beautiful pass from Oisín O’Neill, while under pressure, that landed in Turbitt’s bread basket coming from over his shoulder.

As the game played out, there was little to cheer for Monaghan, who need to see at least some more of their Scotstown contingent back.

Armagh finished off the rout with Andrew Murnin capping a fine performance and rifling a late shot to the postage stamp corner of the net for the games’ only goal.

Scorers for Armagh: Andrew Murnin 1-3, Conor Turbitt 0-6, Oisín O’Neill 0-3, (1f), Cian McConville 0-3 (1f), Jarly Óg Burns 0-3, Greg McCabe, Callum O’Neill, Oisín Conaty 0-2 each, Tiernan Kelly, Joe McElroy, Ross McQuillan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: Stephen O’Hanlon 0-7 (2 x 2 point), Micheál Bannigan 0-3 (1f), Andrew Woods 0-3 (1 x 2 point), Dylan Byrne, Thomas Hughes, Karl Gallagher, Darragh McElearney, Eddie Walsh 0-1 each.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Gareth Murphy (Killeavey) 17. Tomas McCormick (Annaghmore) 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Greg McCabe (Camlough) 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge)

8. Callum O’Neill (Belleek) 9. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s)

10. Fergal O’Brien (Mullaghban) 11. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann) 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Oisin Conaty (Tír na nÓg) 14. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) 15. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen)

Subs:

18. Ross McQuillan (Cullyhanna) for O’Brien (49m)

19. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for Murphy (62m)

20. Dan McCarthy (Clann Eireann) for Burns (66m)

Monaghan

1. Jack Kiernan (Killanny)

26. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown) 3. Darragh Treanor (Tyholland) 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

22. Darragh McElearney (Drumhowan) 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) 7. Thomas Hughes (Castleblayney)

8. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale) 9. Gary Mohan (Truagh)

10. Jason Irwin (Oram) 11. Micheál Bannigan (Annaghmullan) 12. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

18. Aaron Carey (Clontibret) 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen) 15. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin)

Subs:

19. Louis Kelly (Truagh) for Mohan (43m)

21. Liam McDonald (Donaghmoyne) for Irwin (47m)

5. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale) for Mooney (57m)

25. Eddie Walsh (Killanny) for Woods (62m)

13. Oisin McGorman (Latton) for O’Toole (64m)

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)