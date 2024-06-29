Armagh reach first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005 after overcoming 14-man Roscommon

Armagh 2-12

Roscommon 0-12

ARMAGH HAVE ADVANCED to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005 after overcoming 14-man Roscommon at a rainy Croke Park.

Goals in either half from Conor Turbitt and Barry McCambridge saw Kieran McGeeney’s side progress after no shortage of heartbreak at this stage, including penalty shootout drama last year. The goalscorers both hit 1-2, while Oisin Conaty’s four-point haul was also key.

For Roscommon, meanwhile, the 33-year wait for a semi-final — and 44-year longing for a championship win at HQ — continues. They stunned Tyrone in the preliminary quarter-finals last weekend, but couldn’t repeat the trick. Davy Burke’s men were below par, while Ruaidhri Falllon’s first-half red card was a hammer blow.

The Orchard county wore the favourites tag in a poor game, and honoured the memory of their manager’s uncle, Peter Kelly, who died yesterday.

Armagh raised the first white flag of the day directly from the throw-in, with Turbitt on target, while it took Roscommon 17 minutes to get up and running through top-scorer Conor Cox.

This was a tough watch. The Rossies’ build-up was slow and laboured, with every player generally in the Armagh half. Their shooting was poor, with four wides and three dropped shots among their wasted chances in the opening period. Cox kept them afloat, while Niall Higgins also chipped in.

Armagh, meanwhile, were direct and dangerous on the counter-attack. McCambridge’s goal in the 20th minute made it 1-2 to 0-1; the half back hammering home off the crossbar after a one-two with Rory Grugan:

They could have had two more goals, only for a crucial block from Brian Stack and another goal-line clearance. They were wasteful themselves, with Rian O’Neill among the wides — though he looked to make things happen with teasing long balls.

Niall Grimley and McCambridge bagged their other points, with 0-3 of Roscommon’s first-half 0-4 coming after the half-hour mark of an error-strewn opener.

They were dealt a major blow just before the break, when Fallon was shown a questionable second yellow card for a challenge on Grugan. It left Burke with much to ponder at half time, with David Murray and Ultan Harney forced off with early injuries.

Somehow, they were only two points adrift. And that gap disintegrated shortly after the restart, with Eoin McCormack and Dylan Ruane pointing.

But by the 45th minute, Armagh had restored a three-point lead — 1-6 to 0-6 — through McCambridge (mark), Conaty and scoring substitute Stefan Campbell.

It was tit-for-tat briefly, but Turbitt stretched Armagh’s advantage to six points with a 52nd-minute goal. Straight after a Conaty score, he pounced on a Roscommon mistake from the kick-out and rattled the back of the Hill 16 net:

That would prove to be the final nail in the coffin, though the Rossies did try to fight back through their frustrating wastefulness.

The gap ultimately stayed six. The sides hit 0-4 a-piece down the home straight, with Conaty prominent for Armagh, and they now march onto the semi-finals for the first time in 19 years.

Scorers for Armagh: Barry McCambridge 1-2 (1m), Conor Turbitt 1-2 (1f), Oisin Conaty 0-4, Stefan Campbell 0-2, Niall Grimley and Aidan Forker 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-5 (4f), Dylan Ruane 0-2, Niall Higgins, Eoin McCormack, Adam McDermott, Brian Stack and Diarmuid Murtagh 0-1 each.

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Paddy Burns (Carrickcruppen), 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee), 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery — captain)

8. Niall Grimley (Madden) 9. Ben Grealey (Maghery)

10. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg), 11. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers), 12. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps)

13. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Eireann)

Subs

22. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael) for Peter McGrane (HT)

21. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for Rian O’Neill (50)

24. Ross McQuillan (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna) for Aidan Forker (51-58 temp)

20. Aidan Nugent (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna) for Rory Grugan (55)

17. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neills) for Ben Crealey (64)

18. Jason Duffy (St Patrick’s Cullyhanna) for Aidan Forker (70)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. Niall Higgins (Elphin), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s — captain), 4. Robbie Dolan (St Brigid’s)

5. David Murray (Padraig Pearses), 6. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses), 7. Eoin McCormack (St Dominc’s)

8. Enda Smith (Boyle), 9. Ruaidhri Fallon (St Brigid’s)

10. Ultan Harney (Clann na nGael), 11. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 12. Shane Cunnane (St Brigid’s)

13. Daire Cregg (Boyle), 13. Conor Cox (Eire Og), Donie Smith (Boyle)

Subs

19. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys) for David Murray (7)

26. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael) for Ultan Harney (15)

23. Adam McDermott (Castlerea St Kevins) for Donie Smith (55)

25. Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys) for Ronan Daly (61)

21. Andrew Glennon (Michael Glaveys) for Shane Cunnane (67)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).