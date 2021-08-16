Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 16 August 2021
Armagh's Aimee Mackin wins Player of the Month award

The 24-year-old attacker has been an integral part of her side’s All-Ireland SFC Championship campaign.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Aug 2021, 4:35 PM
18 minutes ago
Aimee Mackin of Armagh is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for July, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.
ARMAGH’S AIMEE MACKIN has been announced as The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award winner for July. 

The 24-year-old attacker has been an integral part of her side’s All-Ireland SFC Championship campaign, registering 4-28 over the course of four matches, which leaves her as the current front-runner in the competition’s Golden Boot race.

Mackin’s tally included 0-5 against Monaghan, 0-10 in the win over Cavan, and a 3-7 at the expense of Mayo. 

She also put in a creditable display, managing 1-6, as Armagh bowed out of the TG4 All-Ireland Championship at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Meath.

It follows on from a superb 2020 season in which Mackin was named TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winner.

She could still end the current campaign on a high — she is expected to feature, as Armagh take on Donegal in the Ulster final next Saturday.

