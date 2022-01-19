Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Watch: Irish underage international Oko-Flex scores stunning solo goal for West Ham's U23s

Oko-Flex has sat on the bench for recent Premier League games at the London Stadium.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 4:24 PM
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Armstrong Oko-Flex strengthened his first-team credentials with a stunning solo goal for West Ham’s U23s last night.

Oko-Flex has sat on the bench for recent Premier League games, but returned to action for the club’s U23s against Exeter last night. 

He scored the second goal of a 3-0 win with a stunning solo goal: collecting the ball midway in his own half, Oko-Flex slalomed forward, beat just the four players, exchanged a quick one-two with another Irish underage international, Mipo Odubeko, and then slammed the ball into the bottom corner. 

Watch it below. 

Oko-Flex first exhibited his talent at St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin, before moving to the Arsenal academy. He moved to Celtic in 2018, and made a first-team debut for the club in January 2021. He then signed a tw0-year deal with West Ham last summer. 

Oko-Flex has been capped competitively by Ireland at U19 level and was included in Jim Crawford’s most recent U21 squad last year. Prior to that, England capped him in a non-competitive U17 international at a time when he was not technically eligible to represent them. 

