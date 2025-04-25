Slot: Liverpool have 'responsibility' to win title at Anfield on Sunday

ARNE SLOT BELIEVES Liverpool have a “big responsibility” to clinch the Premier League title in front of their own fans when Tottenham visit Anfield on Sunday.

Slot’s side will be crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time if they avoid defeat against struggling Tottenham.

Liverpool have five games left to seal the title and need just one point to do so, making it only a matter of time before they get their hands on the trophy.

The Reds’ last title five years ago came during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Anfield was empty when the trophy was presented due to lockdown restrictions.

And, with Liverpool travelling to Chelsea for their next league game after the Tottenham clash, Slot acknowledged there is extra pressure to seal the title on home turf.

“It’s a big responsibility. We are aware that the last time this club won the league was during the Covid time. So everybody is looking forward to Sunday,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“We know there’s still a job to do. We need at least one point. Our fans know as well. When they come to the stadium they have to support us in the best possible way as they have done all season.

“It’s a nice game to look forward to but also a responsibility we have for Sunday.”

Advertisement

Liverpool nearly secured the title on Wednesday when Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace, who would have wrapped up the trophy for Slot’s men with a victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Slot and his players gathered to watch the Arsenal game in the hope of celebrating together.

Instead, Liverpool sit 12 points clear of Arsenal, who have just four games left, meaning Slot and company are primed to revel in an even more raucous party against Tottenham.

“It was different. Normally when you watch a game of football, you are either alone or with family or friends. But we watched it all together,” Slot said.

“Before the game, I would have been surprised if the game ended in a draw. But during the game, I wasn’t because Crystal Palace again showed what this league is all about.”

Equalling the record of 20 English titles set by bitter rivals Manchester United will add extra verve to Liverpool fans’ celebrations.

In his first season since replacing Jurgen Klopp, former Feyenoord boss Slot will become the 12th manager to win the Premier League and the first Dutchman.

Asked if he has considered the historic connotations of Liverpool’s imminent triumph, Slot insisted he was focused only on Tottenham.

“No, I get these questions so it comes to your mind but it is the last thing you think of as a manager at this time. We saw last week how hard it was to get a win against a team that was nearly relegated at Leicester,” he said.

“I am not getting carried away. We have faced Tottenham three times and I know how hard it is to beat them.”

It is a mark of Slot’s impressive impact on a team that fell away in Klopp’s final season that Liverpool have been beaten just twice in the league this term.

“This club has to win trophies,” Slot said of the pressure of managing Liverpool. “The good thing is most managers work here a long time so you have a few chances to win trophies.

“You are aware of that but that is not the first thing that you think about when you walk through this door.”

Some critics claim Liverpool have benefited from Manchester City’s steep decline and the injuries that damaged Arsenal’s challenge.

But Slot said: “Everybody can have their own opinion. You might have a different opinion. That is the nice thing about the world we are living in. I am only here for a year so I can only tell you what I experienced.

“It has never been as hard to end up in the top four or five. In my opinion it is a really difficult league.”

– © AFP 2025