Arsenal appoint Andrea Berta as new sporting director

ARSENAL HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

The 53-year-old Italian, who spent 12 years with Atletico Madrid before leaving in January, succeeds former Arsenal midfielder Edu in the role.

Edu left the Emirates Stadium in November, with his deputy Jason Ayto appointed interim sporting director.

Berta, who has a background in banking, held roles with Italian sides Parma and Genoa before joining Spanish outfit Atletico, initially as technical director, in 2013.

During his time with the club, Atletico – managed by Diego Simeone – won two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and Europa League, as well as the UEFA Super Cup.

Berta said: “I am delighted to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club.

“I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

“The club has great values ​​and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

“I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters.”

Arsenal co-chairman Josh Kroenke added: “Anyone who knows football knows Andrea is an impressive figure. He has vast knowledge of the game, a great track record, a strong network and an insatiable desire to build winning teams.

“Andrea will be a great addition to our club. He understands our values ​​and what we stand for and we have no doubt he will help us push on and take the next steps in our bid to win major trophies.”