Mead, Russo inspire Arsenal to first Women's Champions League win

Atletico Madrid 0 Manchester United 1 (Rolfo 24)

Bayern Munich 2 (Harder 11, Schueller 90+5) Juventus 1 (Schatzer 17)

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ajibade 58) Real Madrid 2 (Feller 29, Alba Redondo 45+2)

Benfica 0 Arsenal 2 (Mead 57, Russo 89)

ENGLAND ATTACKERS BETH Mead and Alessia Russo helped Arsenal beat Benfica 2-0 on Thursday as the Women’s Champions League holders claimed their first win in this season’s tournament.

Mead and Russo made their contributions in the final 33 minutes in Lisbon, after the Gunners had lost 2-1 at home to Lyon last week. Ireland’s Katie McCabe was introduced as a substitute in the 85th minute.

Benfica are in the 15th place in the 18-team table having suffered a second straight defeat.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are also winless after two games having lost 2-1 in the French capital to Real Madrid.

The major drama came in Bavaria as Germany forward Lea Schueller netted after 95 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Juventus.

Earlier, experienced Sweden winger Fridolina Rolfo scored as Manchester United edged Atletico Madrid 1-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season

Rolfo, 31, volleyed home in the first half after the English club beat Valerenga last week and are fourth in the table.

Atleti are ninth in the 18-team league phase, having hammered St Poelten 6-0 eight days ago.

Both sides finished with 10 players in the Spanish capital after United’s Netherlands defender Dominique Janssen and the hosts’ Spanish midfielder Alexia Fernandez were shown red cards.

Barcelona are top of the standings, thanks to their 4-0 victory at Roma while Chelsea hammered Paris FC by the same scoreline on Wednesday.

