Can Liverpool afford to lose their iconic trio?

SOME CRITICS suggested Liverpool might struggle in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

But so far, under new manager Arne Slot, the transition has been relatively seamless.

It is still far too early to predict whether the Dutch coach will emulate or surpass his German predecessor’s achievements but the early signs are promising.

Liverpool went into yesterday’s game with an almost perfect start, winning seven out of eight Premier League fixtures.

The subsequent 2-2 draw at Arsenal may not have been a vintage performance but it improved on last year’s 3-1 defeat at the Emirates.

And it was no surprise who got them out of jail with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

Mo Salah is already a Liverpool legend and he reminded everyone of his excellence, coolly slotting home at the vital moment to earn his side a point.

Whenever he leaves, the Egyptian will be remembered as one of the great players of this Premier League generation.

Few if any individuals are more responsible for Liverpool’s progress over the past decade, initially under Klopp and now with Slot at the helm.

This season alone, the 32-year-old has six goals and five assists from nine matches, while he has 219 overall for the Reds. Only four players (Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell) have more in the club’s history. And another prolific couple of seasons would see Salah surpass all of those bar Rush, who is way ahead of the chasing pack on 346.

Not many players can match Salah’s goalscoring record, but what is especially impressive is how often he comes good in the big games.

As journalist Melissa Reddy pointed out on Twitter, no footballer has contributed more goals and assists in games between top-four sides since the 2022-23 season.

Others also played a key role in helping Liverpool earn a point that leaves them just one behind leaders Man City.

Virgil van Dijk was a little slow to react and caught out for Arsenal’s opening goal but he made up for it by heading home a first-half equaliser.

If there is one player who rivals Salah’s influence at Liverpool, it is the Dutchman.

Van Dijk is in his eighth season with the Reds since his January 2018 transfer for £75 million (€90 million) from Southampton made him the world’s then-most expensive defender.

It is hard to think of a more transformative Premier League signing in the last 10 years. Van Dijk turned the Anfield outfit from a team with great potential to a side able to get over the line and win the big trophies.

The other player who arguably had the most impact on the visitors at the Emirates was Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The full-back had a hand in both goals. He took the corner for the first and played a superb, defence-splitting pass to set up the second.

The Liverpool-born player was another key piece of the jigsaw puzzle under Klopp. He swiftly established himself as a mainstay in the starting XI after making a first-team debut in October 2016.

While his defensive fragilities have been well-documented, Alexander-Arnold compensates for these deficiencies by what he gives the team in attack.

The 26-year-old’s phenomenal assists record is a big reason he has made over 300 appearances for the Reds and will undoubtedly be remembered as one of their best-ever players.

Yet there is a significant caveat.

The three players most integral to Liverpool rescuing a point on Sunday could be out the door imminently.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will be out of contract in the summer and are officially allowed to enter into discussions with foreign clubs from January onwards.

Based on Sunday’s match, it seems evident that all three are still world-class talents who can impact matches at the highest level.

However, the solution in each case does not appear straightforward.

Of the three, the case can only be made for Alexander-Arnold having his best days ahead of him.

Salah will be 33 in June and Van Dijk 34 the following month.

There have been plenty of past examples where clubs hand veteran players lucrative new contracts only for their form to suddenly collapse.

It can happen very quickly and unexpectedly. Casemiro looked an inspired signing after his first campaign at Man United.

But since then, the midfielder has badly struggled and looked past his best despite being younger than Van Dijk and a few months older than Salah.

With the benefit of hindsight, Ten Hag would likely privately admit that handing the Brazilian a long-term deal on big money was an unwise move.

It is impossible to predict how footballers’ bodies will adapt to changing circumstances and rigorous demands.

While advances in sports science, dieting techniques et cetera are helping to prolong players’ careers in many instances, this positive change is offset by the unprecedented levels of effort required to play the game.

Modern football is faster and more intense than ever, while elite performers are often expected to play around 60 games a season.

Of course, the Alexander-Arnold case is different from Van Dijk and Salah.

You suspect Liverpool would not hesitate in tying the younger player to a long-term contract if given the chance.

The fact that the issue remains unresolved indicates Alexander-Arnold is not necessarily intent on carving out a legacy as a one-club man.

Sometimes, footballers, even when regularly playing at a high level, are hungry for a different experience or challenge.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the defender’s signature and it would be no surprise if Alexander-Arnold fancies a crack at La Liga. The move would allow him to link up with close friend Jude Bellingham among several other world-class stars. It would also conceivably enhance his chances of fulfilling a stated ambition of becoming the first full-back to win the Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool may have navigated the post-Klopp era impressively so far.

But as Sunday’s clash emphasised, they are still heavily reliant on the former manager’s players.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold remain the spine of a talented squad.

The real challenging transitional phase may arise next season when they attempt to cope without these stars.

Notwithstanding Slot’s claims to the contrary, there is a danger that the uncertainty over the trio’s future could also impact and distract from this year’s title bid.