Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Katie McCabe sent-off as Arsenal battle to draw with Man Utd

Even after the Ireland captain was red carded in the 75th minute, Arsenal were able to find the equaliser.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 4:13 PM
41 minutes ago 974 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5674714
Katie McCabe is sent-off
Image: PA
Katie McCabe is sent-off
Katie McCabe is sent-off
Image: PA

ARSENAL WERE STARING defeat in the face when they trailed 1-0 and were down to 10 players after Katie McCabe was sent-off with 15 minutes to play, but they salvaged a draw at Meadow Park.

Republic of Ireland captain McCabe was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards, the second of them for a challenge on a United defender Ona Batlle. 

Alessia Russo had given United an early lead but Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earned the league leaders Arsenal share of the spoils in the Women’s Super League clash.

Blackstenius combined well with Vivianne Miedema to find space, before putting the ball past Mary Earps for her first goal for the Gunners in the 79th minute.

Arsenal went into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having won the last two, but were unable to increase the gap significantly at the top of the WSL table, finishing the match five points ahead of Chelsea in second, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

In the 10th minute, Russo headed home from a Katie Zelem corner to give United the lead, after they had applied much of the early pressure.

United went into the half-time break as the better side, forcing Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall into the early substitution of Caitlin Foord for Tobin Heath.

Ella Toone had an opportunity to double her side’s lead in the 70th minute, when Leah Galton won the ball to play her in, but despite having space, Toone put the ball wide.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

McCabe was sent off five minutes later, but Arsenal did not let up in their search for the leveller.

Blackstenius’ equaliser ensured the points were shared.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie