Katie McCabe sent-off as Arsenal battle to draw with Man Utd

ARSENAL WERE STARING defeat in the face when they trailed 1-0 and were down to 10 players after Katie McCabe was sent-off with 15 minutes to play, but they salvaged a draw at Meadow Park.

Republic of Ireland captain McCabe was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards, the second of them for a challenge on a United defender Ona Batlle.

Alessia Russo had given United an early lead but Stina Blackstenius’ late equaliser earned the league leaders Arsenal share of the spoils in the Women’s Super League clash.

Blackstenius combined well with Vivianne Miedema to find space, before putting the ball past Mary Earps for her first goal for the Gunners in the 79th minute.

Arsenal went into the game unbeaten in their last three matches, having won the last two, but were unable to increase the gap significantly at the top of the WSL table, finishing the match five points ahead of Chelsea in second, who host Manchester City on Sunday.

In the 10th minute, Russo headed home from a Katie Zelem corner to give United the lead, after they had applied much of the early pressure.

United went into the half-time break as the better side, forcing Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall into the early substitution of Caitlin Foord for Tobin Heath.

Ella Toone had an opportunity to double her side’s lead in the 70th minute, when Leah Galton won the ball to play her in, but despite having space, Toone put the ball wide.

McCabe was sent off five minutes later, but Arsenal did not let up in their search for the leveller.

Blackstenius’ equaliser ensured the points were shared.

