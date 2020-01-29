This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Arsenal sign Spanish defender Mari from Flamengo

The 26-year-old was previously on the books at Manchester City.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 8:10 PM
Pablo Mari, rear, with Mo Salah during the Club World Cup last month.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

MIKEL ARTETA’S FIRST signing as Arsenal manager is left-sided defender Pablo Mari, who will join on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Spaniard was on Manchester City’s books from 2016 to 2019, but did not manage to make an appearance for Arteta’s former employers and was loaned out to Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna before making the move to Brazil.

His stay in South America could turn out to be a short one as the move includes an option for Arsenal to buy the 26-year-old after the loan deal expires in the summer.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” said Arsenal technical director Edu.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.”

The defensive reinforcement for Arsenal comes with Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined before Shkodran Mustafi joined the wounded ranks in the wake of the FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

