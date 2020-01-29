Arsenal sign Spanish defender Mari from Flamengo

MIKEL ARTETA’S FIRST signing as Arsenal manager is left-sided defender Pablo Mari, who will join on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Spaniard was on Manchester City’s books from 2016 to 2019, but did not manage to make an appearance for Arteta’s former employers and was loaned out to Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna before making the move to Brazil.

His stay in South America could turn out to be a short one as the move includes an option for Arsenal to buy the 26-year-old after the loan deal expires in the summer.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” said Arsenal technical director Edu.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.”

The defensive reinforcement for Arsenal comes with Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined before Shkodran Mustafi joined the wounded ranks in the wake of the FA Cup win over Bournemouth.