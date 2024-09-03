Arsenal turn down Saudi bid for Trossard, Osimhen close to Turkey move

ARSENAL HAVE TURNED down a bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for Leandro Trossard, the PA news agency understands.

The offer for the 29-year-old was an initial £4million to take him on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer for £25m.

However, it is understood that Arsenal did not entertain the bid and see Trossard as a key member of Mikel Arteta’s side as they seek to build on consecutive runners-up finishes in the Premier League and end their 20-year wait for the title.

The club added Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling to their squad in the final hours of the transfer window on Friday but the club do not deem him to be a replacement for Trossard.

The Belgium international came off the bench to score his side’s opening goal in their 2-0 win away at Aston Villa but gave a low-key celebration seemingly in response to having been left out of the starting XI.

He played from the start as Arsenal were held 1-1 at the Emirates by his former club Brighton – whom he left in January 2023 to move to north London – on Saturday.

The transfer window for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League closes on Monday.

Galatasaray are closing in on a deal to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli.

The Nigeria striker was a target for Chelsea before the transfer window closed in England last week, while the 25-year-old was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

However, it seems Turkey, where the transfer window remains open until September 13, is now his likely destination with Galatasaray announcing they are in talks to bring in the former Wolfsburg and Lille striker.