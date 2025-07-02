Arsenal sign Chloe Kelly on permanent basis after successful loan spell

ARSENAL HAVE COMPLETED the permanent signing of England international Chloe Kelly after a successful loan spell last season.

The Gunners have confirmed that the 27-year-old, who is currently on Euro 2025 duty with the Lionesses, has returned to the club at which she spent eight years earlier in her career “subject to the completion of regulatory processes” following the expiration of her deal at Manchester City.

Kelly, who the PA news agency understands has agreed a three-year deal, made 13 appearances under head coach Renee Slegers last season after joining on loan in January and picked up a Champions League winners’ medal after victory over Barcelona in Lisbon.

Kelly said: “Putting pen to paper on a permanent contract at Arsenal is a standout moment for me. Learning from an incredible manager and continuing to build relationships with an excellent team is a journey I’m looking forward to continuing.

“I’m excited for more silverware at this special club and to bring more trophies back to north London to celebrate with our supporters.

“I’ve always said that Arsenal supporters are the best and to have them on my side singing my name means so much to me.”

Slegers said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make Chloe a permanent signing for us. She had a great impact for us and played an important role in what we achieved here last season, and I know she shares our ambition to compete for more.”

Kelly joined Arsenal’s academy as a 12-year-old and made 19 senior appearances before leaving for Everton, where she had two loan spells, in 2018.

But it was at Manchester City that she rose to prominence, scoring 30 goals in 109 appearances and winning the FA and League Cups.

She has 53 England caps and eight international goals to her name, famously including the winner in the Euro 2022 final.