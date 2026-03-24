Arsenal take control of Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea

Arsenal 3

Chelsea 1

GOALS BY STINA Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly and Alessio Russo gave Arsenal a 3-1 victory in the first leg of the all-London Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea.

Lauren James scored a sublime goal to keep Chelsea in the tie, but defending champions Arsenal will take a healthy lead to Stamford Bridge for next week’s return leg.

Chelsea almost took the lead after just five minutes when Alyssa Thompson’s cross looped off the boot of Laia Codina and spun over goalkeeper Anneke Borbe before coming back off the far post.

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Two minutes later the same post came to Arsenal’s rescue again when James’ shot struck the upright.

However, the Gunners went ahead after 22 minutes when Katie McCabe swung in a free-kick and Blackstenius headed home her first Champions League goal of the season.

They doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Beth Mead played a crossfield pass to England team-mate Kelly, who took a touch before lashing a 20-yard drive underneath Blues keeper Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea had the ball in the net five minutes before half-time when Veerle Buurman converted Sandy Baltimore’s free-kick at the far post, but she was penalised for a shove on Codina.

It looked a soft decision, but the VAR upheld it to the clear irritation of Blues boss Sonia Bompastor.

Chelsea did haul themselves back into the match when James wrapped her left foot around the ball 25 yards out and watched it curl spectacularly into the top corner.

But Russo restored the two-goal advantage when she was played in by Blackstenius, flicked the ball up and volleyed past Hampton for another special goal.

There was more frustration for Chelsea in stoppage time when Kadeisha Buchanan bundled the ball home only to be pulled up for a foul on Borbe.