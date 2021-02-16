BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal will speak to Aubameyang over tattoo video

It is unclear when the incident took place.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,649 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5356597
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (file pic).
Image: PA
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (file pic).
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (file pic).
Image: PA

ARSENAL WILL speak to captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a video on Instagram showed the forward getting a tattoo.

Tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal posted the social media clip on February 9 and in it the striker is seen to get a new tattoo on his hand.

It is unclear when the incident took place and if there has been a breach of coronavirus rules given Bernal could be part of Aumabeyang’s bubble.

An Arsenal spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We will speak to the player to remind him of his responsibilities and establish what has taken place.”

Aubameyang scored a hat-trick for the Gunners in a 4-2 win against Leeds on Sunday in his first start for a month.

The 31-year-old was allowed to leave the Gunners’ coronavirus-secure bubble in January to tend to his mother who was going through some health issues.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie