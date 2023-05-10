Arthur O'Dea: Young Sligo footballers shaping county's destiny from within

I see my light come shining / From the West down to the East

Bob Dylan, “I Shall Be Released”

I

Sligo is showing considerable promise as a Gateway centre, according to a major new report which measures the extent to which the designated gateways are progressing as drivers of regional economic development . . . The report said the perception of the Gateway among its residents was high, in particular awareness of its Gateway status. The perception of Gateway quality was akin to the national average, and Sligo was perceived by residents as improving.

Sligo Champion, April 2009

II

Somewhere along the Pearse Road there used to be a sign welcoming drivers to Sligo, Gateway City. It always caused me some irritation.

Whatever benefits existed for regarding Sligo as a place one simply passes through, stopping for a coffee or a meal along the way, such a designation was at odds with the character of this place.

Other small counties might be satisfied as capillaries coursing travellers through the country to more vital destinations, but Sligo, to those who’ve known it, is a beating heart.

We come and we go to this place, but we never just travel through it.

III

“Coming here and being beside Innisfree, I’m just awestruck by the place. To me as an outsider, there’s something elusive about Sligo. I find it very hard to define it and I think, maybe, it’s because it’s half-spirit country. An eerie place.”

Tommy Tiernan, Epic West