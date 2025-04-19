Villa rout Newcastle to rekindle bid to reach Champions League

OLLIE WATKINS INSPIRED Aston Villa’s 4-1 rout of Newcastle on Saturday, reviving their bid to qualify for the Champions League just days after they bowed out of this season’s tournament.

Villa’s Champions League adventure came to an end on Tuesday after they narrowly failed to complete a spectacular comeback in the quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

But Unai Emery’s side had no intention of feeling sorry for themselves as they chase a return to Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Newcastle arrived at Villa Park after five successive wins, only to be blown away by the inspired Watkins.

He put Villa ahead in the first minute and set up Ian Maatsen to restore the hosts’ advantage after Fabian Schar’s equaliser.

Dan Burn’s own goal and Amadou Onana’s blistering strike put the seal on Villa’s emphatic victory as they climbed to sixth in the Premier League.

Villa, winners of their last five league games, are just two points behind third-placed Newcastle in a gripping battle to secure one of the top five positions that guarantee Champions League qualification.

With a crucial trip to fourth-placed Manchester City looming on Tuesday, Emery’s men sit level on points with fifth-placed Nottingham Forest, who visit Tottenham for their game in hand on Monday.

Advertisement

Jason Tindall remained in charge of League Cup winners Newcastle in the absence of Eddie Howe, who was still absent after suffering from pneumonia.

After winning their first two games without Howe, the Magpies came back down to earth with a bump.

Emery had urged Villa fans to provide a spark of electricity with an atmosphere the equal of the PSG tie.

The decibel levels around Villa Park reached ear-splitting volume after just 33 seconds.

Sandro Tonali’s miscued clearance went straight to Youri Tielemans and his pass sent Watkins through for a drive that deflected in off Schar.

- Rampant Villa -

It was Villa’s fastest goal in the league season and Watkins, replaced by Marcus Rashford in the starting line-up against PSG, was playing with a point to prove.

The England striker went close to netting again moments later with a ferocious strike that smacked back off the underside of the crossbar with Newcastle keeper Nick Pope rooted to the spot.

Schar hauled Newcastle level in the 18th minute, the Swiss international rising at the far post to meet Harvey Barnes’ cross with a header that went through the legs of Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Villa were unfazed. Watkins met Marco Asensio’s free-kick with a header that thumped against the post from 10 yards.

Tonali’s long-range blast forced Martinez to scramble as the Argentine saved at full stretch.

Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers had acres of space for a thunderous shot that was repelled by Pope.

Youri Tielemans’ glancing header from Asensio’s corner was cleared off the line by Tonali early in the second half.

Villa’s pressure was finally rewarded in eye-catching style in the 64th minute.

Asensio’s sweeping crossfield pass and Watkins’ astute ball into the Newcastle area teed up Maatsen, who capped his lung-bursting run with a composed finish past Pope from 12 yards.

Villa struck again in the 73rd minute when Jacob Ramsey’s cross towards Tielemans was turned into his own net by Burn.

Emery’s men were rampant. Onana put the seal on their dynamic display two minutes later when he blasted into the top corner from the edge of the area.

– © AFP 2025