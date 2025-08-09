Athlone move top after rescuing point against Bohs

ATHLONE TOWN moved top of the Premier Division table but dropped points for just the fourth time this season, as they rescued a 2-2 draw against Bohemians at Dalymount Park and preserved their unbeaten record from 14 league games.

Katie Lovely headed home Aoibhe Brennan’s cross to give the hosts an early lead before Alannah McEvoy converted from Sarah McKevitt’s well-executed delivery to make it 2-0.

American striker Kelly Brady got a goal back for the visitors shortly before half-time, and Roisin Molloy’s header from Madie Gibson’s ball in with six minutes of normal time remaining completed the comeback.

The result means Shelbourne can regain their place at the top of the table if they win their game in hand against 11th-place Waterford tomorrow.

Fourth-place Galway moved three points clear of Shamrock Rovers with a 2-1 victory at Tallaght Stadium.

Emma Doherty finished expertly on the half-hour mark from Therese Kinnevey’s brilliant cross.

Maria Reynolds fired home the equaliser seven minutes later, after Galway failed to deal with a corner.

It was another set piece that settled the contest in the 58th minute, as Jamie Erickson headed home powerfully, making it two defeats and one win for Rovers since ex-Ireland international Stephanie Zambra became interim boss.

Peamount’s miserable season continued, as they conceded a late winner in a 2-1 defeat by third-place Wexford at Greenogue Park.

Eleanor Ryan Doyle, recently re-signed by the club following a four-year stint in England, played the through ball for Becky Watkins to open the scoring, with a sudden burst of pace and a clinical finish.

Ireland international Ellen Molloy scored a similarly impressive goal to equalise, taking it around the goalkeeper Ciara Glackin and slotting home.

Molloy was integral again for the 90th-minute winner, as her clever through pass laid it on a plate for Canadian attacker Charlotte Cromack to finish.

Elsewhere, Treaty United earned a late 1-0 win at home to DLR Waves.

US striker Bella Flocchini scored an 87th-minute winner, firing home from Ciara Breslin’s pullback.

At the Showgrounds, Sligo Rovers made it two wins on the bounce, as they overcame bottom-of-the-table Cork City 2-0.

Paula McGrory opened the scoring midway through the first half, finishing coolly from Alana Doherty’s defence-splitting pass.

Muireann Devaney made sure of the win in second-half stoppage time to move Sligo up to ninth place.