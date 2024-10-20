'Glad they're still loving the game' - The coach who nurtured Athlone Town's American stars

DURING THEIR COLLEGE days, long before they were dazzling forces in the Ireland Women’s Premier Division, Madie Gibson was a defender and her teammate Jesi Rossman was an attacker.

That scene might be difficult for Athlone Town fans to imagine. On these shores, Gibson is the lively winger with the instincts of a goal-poaching forward. Rossman is the sturdy centre-back. But at one point, while attending Monmouth University in America, it was the other side of the pitch that was the natural fit for them.

Gibson was recovering from an ACL injury when she arrived as a freshman. She eventually made her bow as a sophomore, but by that time, there was a vacancy at left-back that required her service to make their 4-3-3 formation tick.

Rossman came to Monmouth as a forward, but she too was needed at left-back. It was a transition that took some time to stick.

At the start, Gibson — who by now had been restored as a forward — had some concerns, which prompted the head coach to take her aside and jog her memory.

“Do you remember when you were left back?”

“Yeah, I wasn’t very good at it.”

“Well, Jesi’s never played left back. So, be a little bit more patient and we’ll see what happens.”

The connection between the New Jersey school and the League of Ireland club is well documented. Four of its graduates have worn the blue and black strip, starting with Dana Scheriff who signed for Athlone Town in 2021.

Gibson also joined upon advice from Scheriff. She was looking for a new start as she was between clubs having spent a brief stint in Lithuania with FC Gintra.

Jesi Rossman was, in turn, drawn to the Midlands last year after consulting with both of her former Monmouth comrades.

Lauren Karabin also made the trip to Ireland to be with her college teammates, with all four starting in last year’s FAI Cup final, where Athlone Town succeeded after extra time and penalties against Shelbourne.

As the teams prepare for a repeat of the 2023 decider later today, Gibson and Rossman continue to play vital roles for Ciarán Kilduff’s side.

Madie Gibson and Dana Scheriff celebrate a goal in last year's FAI Cup final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

But back to ground zero, and the formative days at Monmouth University.

Dr Krissy Turner is currently the head coach of the women’s soccer team at the University of Pennsylvania. But for 24 years, she was at the helm at Monmouth University. She was the mentor of all four of Athlone’s American imports.

“Her name to us was Gibby,” Turner tells The42 referring to Madie Gibson. “We had two Madies on the team at the same time.”

Turner was the coach who spoke with Gibson about giving Rossman time to adjust to the duties of a left back. The persistence produced huge profits as Rossman graduated as a fully converted defender.

Gibson flourished as a forward, finishing with 82 goals in five years between 2015 and 2019. And last season, she scored eight goals for Athlone, five behind her teammate and Golden Boot winner, Scheriff.

“They won a lot of games,” says Turner about their Monmouth days. “They basically started and played almost every minute of every game throughout the course of their career. We were extremely successful and played a pretty good brand of soccer. They were very much an important part of what we did.

“If I had to pick an All-Star top 11 from my time at Monmouth, I think they would both probably be in the top 11. Madie, when you’re a goal-scorer, you get more accolades. She was a regional All-American for Monmouth.

Jesi Rossman on the ball for Athlone Town. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

“In that timeframe, we were in the same region with ACC, which is one of the premier conferences in the US, if not the best one. Madie was the only player on the first team who was not from the ACC conference. That was her junior year, and she had a fantastic year. We had a fantastic year because of her.”

Turner continues to keep in touch with Gibson, mainly through social media interactions. Gibson plays most of her game off her left foot, but there’s plenty of power in her right peg. And her old coach is always quick to point it out when she sees evidence of it online.

“When Madie posts pictures online and she’s using her right foot, I always tease her and say, ‘Oh you do have a right foot.’ Her right foot was always perfectly fine. She just didn’t think it was.

“She has an innate ability to take players on, one versus one. And oftentimes, when you’re a left-sided player, that can be a weapon in and of itself. She is one of the few players who can serve the ball from very wide spaces without really turning her hips.”

Looking at the qualities Rossman demonstrated during her time at Monmouth, Turner remembers her as a player who was equally proficient off both feet. The range of her passing stood out too, always exerting great control over the long deliveries, as well as the kicks that only travel a short distance. Her strength and frame were key traits too, and essential for a defender to excel. But she had some flair too.

“Jesi can juggle [the ball] probably 600 or 700 times,” says Turner.

There are obvious cultural challenges when leaving your home country to further your football career.

And switching from America to Ireland means leaving the sun behind and settling into a rainy climate. Rossman touched on this during an interview with The Sun earlier this year, remarking that “in America, if it rains like this nobody goes outside.”

And yet, the unpleasant weather didn’t deter Athlone’s US signings, who have all thrived in the Women’s Premier Division.

The league was also home to former US international — and World Cup winner — Heather O’Reilly who helped Shelbourne complete a league and FAI Cup double in 2022.

Turner coached O’Reilly as a youth at New Jersey ODP [Olympic Development Programme].

It’s more often the case that Irish players are the ones seeking an opportunity to play in America’s prestigious National Women’s Soccer League [NWSL].

But Turner can see the appeal of Irish soccer for the players that she coached in the US. And as Gibson and Rossman continue to make their mark with Athlone, it’s clear that the reverse is working for them.

“I think for both of them going to a place where they could play right away and make a significant impact, was important to them. They could go to a higher league or a more well-known team, but maybe they wouldn’t be having the same opportunities that they’re having now, and be significant contributors to what’s happening.

“I think it’s probably similar to their collegiate experience. They came in, won a lot, were very impactful and there’s something to be said for that. The fact they’re cornerstones of the team [Athlone], I think that’s important to them. That’s what they were for us.”

****

The rapid growth of Athlone Town has been remarkable. After just forming in 2020, the club has already delivered success in the top tier.

They captured their first FAI Cup triumph last year, after wrangling the grip from holders Shelbourne.

And more recently, The Town were crowned Premier Division champions after a 2-0 win against Bohemians. Gibson gave her side in the 25th minute after punishing an error in defence. Kellie Brennan added the second goal later in the first half.

And there could be more treasures in store for Athlone Town later this afternoon when they face down Shels again in the hopes of becoming back-to-back FAI Cup champions.

Many miles away, there’s a coach in Pennsylvania who is heartened by the part she played in their journey to this point.

“I’m glad to see they’re still loving the game and learning in a new culture. Madie grew up in a small town. Monmouth was an hour and 20 minutes away and for her to just pack up and go to Lithuania first, and make her way… I remember one when she had to go back during Covid, she had to take a train, a bus and a plane and a ship. When you’re used to driving an hour to college and now you’re having to navigate all these different spaces and languages, it’s just an incredible opportunity and experience for them.

“The fact that they can do it together is truly amazing. There were four of them on the same team at one point. The fact that they wanted their friends, teammates, and their best friends to come and be part of their environment, speaks a lot about what the culture at Monmouth was all about.

“Yes the coach can drive a culture, but it’s the players who really drive it.”