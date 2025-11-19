Athlone Town earn €201k from European exploits

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE earned €201,000 from their Uefa Women’s Champions League and Europa Cup campaign.

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division champions enjoyed a brilliant European debut, progressing to the second qualifying round of the Champions League and securing a spot in the inaugural Europa Cup.

Athlone received €40,000 for hosting the round one mini-tournament — and €15,000 for their first-place finish after beating Cardiff City (4-0) and ŽNK Agram (3-0) to become the first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to advance.

They pocketed €80,000 as a visiting team for round two — and €6,000 for finishing third. Icelandic champions Breiðablik ended their Champions League dream with a 3-1 defeat in the Netherlands, but the Midlanders ensured their Europa Cup involvement via a 2-0 win against Red Star Belgrade.

Their journey came to an end after a 6-0 aggregate defeat to Glasgow City (3-0 at home and away). Teams receive a stipend for each round of the Europa Cup contested: €60,000 for the first qualifying stage brings Athlone’s total European earnings to €201,000, a significant boost to domestic prize money.

Having undergone a managerial change amidst the campaign, with John Sullivan replacing Colin Fortune, Town went on to retain the Women’s Premier Division title and complete their first-ever double with FAI Cup success.

Madie Gibson, Hannah Waesch and Roisin Molloy are among several players to have renewed their contracts for 2026 recently, while star striker Kelly Brady is a free agent and in line for a move abroad.

Two European places are up for grabs in the Women’s Premier Division next season. In a historic first for the league, The 42 understands next season’s league champions and runners-up are now both set to qualify for the 2027/28 European competitions.

Meanwhile, Wexford FC have announced the departure of manager Sean Byrne. Byrne leaves the club after one season in charge, which yielded All-Island Cup success.

“Wexford FC Women would like to thank Sean Byrne and his management team as they depart the club,” a statement reads. “We are very grateful for all their hard work this season which resulted in All-Island Cup Final success and a top four finish in the Women’s Premier Division.

“We wish Sean, Pat, Derek, Paul and Cameron all the best for the future. The club has begun the process of appointing a new First Team Manager ahead of the 2026 season.”