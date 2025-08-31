Athlone Town to face Glasgow City in Europa Cup qualifying

ATHLONE TOWN WILL face Glasgow City in the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup first qualifying round.

The Women’s Premier Division champions learned their fate for the new competition in this afternoon’s draw.

The two-legged tie is due to be played on 10/11 and 17/18 September, with Athlone at home for the latter fixture.

Irish duo Erin McLaughlin and Emily Whelan play their club football for record Scottish champions Glasgow City. They finished second to Hibernian last season.

An Irish side last played Glasgow in European fare in 2020 when Peamount United were defeated in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Colin Fortune’s Athlone have enjoyed a superb debut European run this season: they beat Cardiff City and ZNK Agram in their Champions League qualifying openers, before Icelandic champions Breiðablik ended their top-tier hopes on Wednesday.

A 2-0 win over ŽFK Crvena Zvezda (AKA Red Star Belgrade) yesterday secured their progression to the first qualifying round of the inaugural Europa Cup.