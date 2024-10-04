Atlanta Falcons claim dramatic overtime win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA QUARTERBACK KIRK Cousins capped a huge night with a touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge in overtime to give the Falcons a 36-30 NFL victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cousins completed 42 of 58 passing attempts for 509 yards and four touchdowns with one interception as the Falcons earned another narrow victory over a division rival after edging the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cousins, 36, broke Matt Ryan’s Falcons single-game passing record of 503 yards, set in 2016.

Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 30-30 as time expired in regulation, forcing overtime after a wild fourth quarter that featured a dropped pass, a blocked field goal and an interception of Cousins.

The Falcons won the coin toss to gain the first possession of overtime and Cousins piloted them 70 yards in four plays.

He hit Drake London for an 18-yard pass and a first down, but London was shaken up on the play and left the game so Cousins went to Hodge, who caught a sharply thrown ball and sprinted for a 45-yard TD to end it.

“I really just don’t know what to say,” said Hodge, who features largely on special teams. “It’s a game of opportunity, and I made sure I took advantage of it.”

The Buccaneers had chances to put it out of reach in regulation. Atlanta forced a fumble to halt one Bucs drive with less than four minutes remaining.

The Falcons also missed some opportunities. Receiver Darnell Mooney dropped a pass that would have given them a first down and a 54-yard field goal attempt by Koo was blocked.

With 1:52 left in the fourth Cousins’s pass intended for Mooney was intercepted, but the Bucs were forced to punt and the Falcons had one last chance to tie it.

Koo came through, even after a delay of game penalty meant his tying kick had to cover five extra yards.

Cousins, who signed a four-year $180 million contract with the Falcons in March, connected with seven different receivers.

London caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and Mooney had nine catches for 105 yards and two TDs.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns and the Bucs led 24-17 at halftime.

“We can build on it,” Cousins said after a win that pushed them to 3-2, tied with the Bucs atop the NFC South division. “We showed a lot of character tonight.”

– © AFP 2024