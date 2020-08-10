This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Relief for Atletico after negative tests ahead of Leipzig quarter-final

By AFP Monday 10 Aug 2020, 1:33 PM
Atletico Madrid are set to play Leipzig on Thursday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID WILL travel to Portugal on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Leipzig, after another round of coronavirus tests on the club’s players and staff were negative.

Tests on Saturday revealed two positive cases, which Atletico confirmed in a statement on Monday to be players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

But the club said further tests on the rest of the squad and staff had come out negative, meaning Atletico can fulfil their fixture against Leipzig in Lisbon on Thursday.

