Relief for Atletico after negative tests ahead of Leipzig quarter-final

Atletico Madrid are set to play Leipzig on Thursday.

ATLETICO MADRID WILL travel to Portugal on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final against Leipzig, after another round of coronavirus tests on the club’s players and staff were negative.

Tests on Saturday revealed two positive cases, which Atletico confirmed in a statement on Monday to be players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

But the club said further tests on the rest of the squad and staff had come out negative, meaning Atletico can fulfil their fixture against Leipzig in Lisbon on Thursday.

