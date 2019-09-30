This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aubameyang: VAR means you cannot celebrate 100%

VAR had to overrule a poor offside decision against the Gunners star.

By The42 Team Monday 30 Sep 2019, 10:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,041 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4831527
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang feels the use of VAR in the Premier League means goalscorers cannot celebrate fully until their strike is ratified by the technology.

Aubameyang’s equaliser earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United on Monday, the striker cancelling out a first-half drive from Scott McTominay.

The Gabon international was flagged offside by the assistant but stayed cool to run on to Bukayo Saka’s pass to beat David de Gea.

Aubameyang’s seventh goal of the season means he has become the first Arsenal player to score as many goals in the Gunners’ first seven Premier League games of a campaign since Dennis Bergkamp in 1997-98.

But he had to wait for VAR to overrule the linesman’s decision, with replays clearly indicating Harry Maguire was playing Aubameyang onside after Axel Tuanzebe gave the ball away.

“Bukayo gave me a great pass, I was sure I was not offside,” Aubameyang said to Sky Sports.

I was surprised the referee whistled but I always try to score, even if there is a whistle.

“I just heard the crowd saying it was offside but then it was close so I was happy.

“It’s always a bit, I don’t know… a strange feeling.

“You cannot celebrate 100% but it’s OK, I’m happy all the same.”

De Gea appeared to stop when the flag went up but the United goalkeeper had no arguments about VAR’s decision to give the goal.

“We know there’s VAR,” he told Sky Sports. 

“If it’s offside, it’s offside, we need to keep focused and it’s a goal for them, we need to learn from that mistake.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie